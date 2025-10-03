Cutting Calories, Losing Sleep: The Hidden Cost of Getting Shredded

Why Sleep Gets Worse When You Diet: What the Research Says for Athletes

I have been grinding through a fat-loss phase for the EAT//WEAKNESS challenge we are doing at Power Athlete and noticing my sleep quality tanking. I decided to do some research, and according to a comprehensive 2022 systematic review on diet and sleep in athletes, the leaner you get and the more body weight you lose, the more your nutrition may interfere with your ability to sleep.

Here's the breakdown:

1. Energy Deficit = Sleep Disruption

When you're dieting, you're in an energy deficit, taking in fewer calories than your body needs. The research shows that in male athletes, higher energy intakes were linked to longer time to fall asleep and more time awake during the night. That seems counterintuitive, but it highlights how caloric timing matters. Eating large meals in the evening, especially right before bed, can disrupt sleep, possibly due to digestion and elevated body temperature interfering with melatonin production.

In contrast, under-fueling didn't always show a clear link to sleep issues, but that might be because those athletes are used to chronically low intakes. For everyday athletes who are pushing into a deeper deficit than usual, it's not surprising to experience broken sleep, nighttime awakenings, or difficulty winding down.

2. Macronutrient Timing > Total Intake

It's not just how much you eat, it's when and what you eat.

Carbs in the evening , particularly high glycemic index (GI) carbs , were associated with faster sleep onset and improved sleep efficiency . This is because high-GI carbs can help shuttle tryptophan (a precursor to melatonin) into the brain, aiding sleep.

, particularly , were associated with and . This is because high-GI carbs can help shuttle (a precursor to melatonin) into the brain, aiding sleep. On the flip side, cutting carbs too low , especially at dinner, can reduce that effect and lead to trouble falling asleep. This was seen in athletes on sleep-low-carb protocols and what was happening to me during the final two months of the challenge.

, especially at dinner, can reduce that effect and lead to trouble falling asleep. This was seen in athletes on sleep-low-carb protocols and what was happening to me during the final two months of the challenge. Protein plays a dual role. Whey protein (a protein high in tryptophan) may help, but excess protein, especially in the evening might worsen sleep quality by competing with tryptophan's brain uptake.

3. Caffeine Lurks Longer Than You Think

Even wimpy doses of caffeine (>2 mg/kg of bodyweight) taken in the late afternoon or evening significantly disrupted sleep across multiple studies in less robust humans. It led to shorter sleep, more frequent wake-ups, and a longer time to fall asleep. If you're sensitive and still taking pre-workout at 5 p.m., that might be the reason you're staring at the ceiling at midnight.

Takeaways to Help with Sleep

Cut caffeine after 2 p.m. , especially if training in the evening.

, especially if training in the evening. Include moderate carbs at dinner , especially higher GI options.

, especially higher GI options. Use tryptophan-rich proteins (like cottage cheese or dairy-based protein) at night—but avoid mega doses.

(like cottage cheese or dairy-based protein) at night—but avoid mega doses. Avoid going to bed either stuffed or starving. Aim for nutritional balance, not extremes.

Sleep is recovery. And in a deficit, you're already asking your body to do more with less. Supporting sleep through strategic nutrition can be the edge you need to perform and recover during a cut.

For myself during the fat loss phase, I experienced issues with staying asleep. I had no issues falling asleep, it was the 3:44 am rush of cortisol that affected me the most. Through following the recommendations I laid out in the article, I was able to counter act them.

