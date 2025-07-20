How to Implement Strength Training That Prepares Swimmers for Peak Performance
While it has been adopted at the highest levels, and we can clearly see its adoption by the best in the world (Caleb Dressel), Strength training in swimming, and the endurance sport world in general is still debated, unfortunately, but while its still being discussed, the research is pretty clear. Let’s lay the groundwork for why strength training is necessary—and then explore what it should look like.
Swimmer ARE unique snow flakes.
Performance benefits aside, one of the primary reasons strength training is important early in a swimmer’s development is that they are exposed to high volumes of repetitive movement, in a load reduced environment of water, which can lead to overuse injuries and low bone mineral density (weak bones). “The need for early and regular strength training arises from the observation of overuse injuries typical of swimming. The regions of the body affected are primarily the spine [36–46], shoulders [35–53], and knees [36–56]. The causes … incorrect use of training aids [4].”
Additionally, there’s evidence of low bone mineral density in swimmers, which can result in pain and compromised structural integrity—particularly in the spine. “Kaneoka and colleagues [81] have reported that about two-thirds of all swimmers studied demonstrate degenerative changes to the spine, which is often associated with self-reported back pain. One factor, which may be associated with reductions in bone density issues, is likely related to the high proportion of weight-relieving training in the water [78].”
Before we even get into performance based improvements it becomes apparent that strength training for swimmers is not only necessary, but might be more necessary than other sports considering the nature of limited weight bearing training in the pool.
Beyond resiliency and durability, strength training enhances performance through general adaptations like improved force production, which makes an athlete more explosive off the blocks and during turns. “In competitive swimming, an effective start off the blocks is an important component (6,7) contributing up to 26% (8,30) of total race time in sprint distances and is the stage where velocity is greatest (2,7). To produce a fast entry, the important requirements are a high take-off velocity and a streamlined position underwater to maximize and maintain velocity for as long as possible (7,11).”
Additionally, Strength training improves absolute force output and motor control / patterning, frequency, and recruitment rate. Increased contractile speed during arm and leg actions leads to greater impulse within the active window, improving propulsion efficiency, which can enhance total impulse and increase speed in the water.
To be clear: strength training is primarily a central nervous system (CNS) function—it improves neuromuscular output and efficiency. Strength training benefits swimmers in two key ways:
- It improves their ability to generate large amounts of force (starts and turns).
- It improves motor patterning, which enhances movement efficiency and impulse generation in the water.
What Should Strength Training for Swimmers Look Like?
When we look at what training to implement with athletes, the first question is: what is their training age? That is, how many years, months, or weeks of consistent strength training do they have under their belt?
As mentioned earlier, specificity in training should be reserved for elite athletes—those who have exhausted general adaptations and are competing at the highest level. For everyone else, we focus on general physical preparedness (GPP).
So let’s focus on swimmers with a low training age.
Training should reflect the basics:
- Squats, deadlifts, bench press, strict press
- Olympic lifts (power cleans, snatches)
- Lunges, step-ups, and heavy carries
- Mobility, stability, and enough recovery to repeat the work
Programming should involve rep ranges between 3–7, sets between 3–5, with progressively loaded weights that increase output week to week—until a reset is needed, and then the process begins again.
We know that to specifically and adequately drive strength and power adaptations, loads need to be around 80% of the athlete’s maximum capacity to produce force.
To develop speed and power, moderate loads must be moved quickly. But if the athlete hasn’t developed general strength first, their capacity to generate power or speed is significantly reduced.
Athletes must follow a strategic development approach before attempting higher-order methods focused on power, speed, and skill transfer.
Eventually, once an athlete has developed sufficient strength, the emphasis must shift toward power, speed, and kinematic connectivity (coordination). While the development of these outputs is always present to some degree, misplacing the training emphasis at the wrong stage of the athlete’s life cycle can be detrimental.
The Bottom Line
For swimmers the answer is simple: get stronger and practice your sport relentlessly. With strength comes power and speed, and strength remains the most important differentiating trait in development—until it isn’t.
All of this has been explained thoroughly in previous articles (Strength Window; Long Term Athletic Development).
Swimming is a sport that relies on:
- Aerobic capacity
- Muscular endurance
- Power and strength
- Motor control
- CNS efficiency and intensity
In the beginning of the athlete's career the best way to drive these outcomes is to build a foundation with heavy strength training, hours in the pool, proper fueling, adequate recovery, and unwavering consistency. As the athlete progresses to higher and higher heights and makes greater achievements in their sport, the training needs to reflect this shift and address the minutia as it comes up. Coordinative abilities, Power, velocity, posture, repeat aerobic ability, etc.. While the training might look the same, the intent, execution quality, and intensity increases exponentially.
Works Cited
Dingley, Andrew A., and David B. Pyne. Effectiveness of a dry-land resistance training program on strength, power, and swimming performance in paralympic swimmers. Pubmed, 2015.
Jenkins, Nathaniel DM. Greater Neural Adaptations following High- vs. Low-Load Resistance Training. Pubmed- National Library of Medicine, 2017.
Kaneoka K. “Lumbar intervertebral disk degeneration in elite competitive swimmers.” Journal of strength and conditioning, 2007.
Wirth, Klaus. Strength Training in Swimming - PMC. Pubmed central, 2022.