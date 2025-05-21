Everyday Athlete On SI

The Hidden Cost of Poor Programming: Why Ballistic Training Demands Precision

Programming isn’t about stacking cool exercises, it’s about protecting athletes while making them better. Ignoring the demands of ballistic loading is a recipe for injury and lost potential. This is a call to raise the standard of training before more bodies hit the floor.

John Welbourn

The Hidden Cost of Poor Programming: Why Ballistic Training Demands Precision
The Hidden Cost of Poor Programming: Why Ballistic Training Demands Precision / Power Athlete

In the relentless pursuit of performance, there’s a fine line between pushing limits and setting athletes up for disaster. It’s a line that many well-meaning coaches and programmers cross without even realizing it, especially when they confuse raw strength with physical readiness.

During our conversation on Power Athlete Radio, renowned gymnastics coach Chris Sommer pointed to a painful lesson in programming gone wrong: a year when popular fitness programming paired deadlifts with box jumps and the result was catastrophic. “That year, the Games had them do box jumps paired with deadlift...I know seven for sure, maybe nine Achilles tears,” Sommer recounted. “You marry those two, and you’re guaranteed to have everyone on the floor with posterior chain problems.”

Seven to nine Achilles ruptures is serious - not tweaks, not soreness but ruptures.  By not preparing the athletes for the demands placed on them they put themselves in a situation where the chance of injury is much higher than it should. Due to a lack of physical preparation, athletes can get injured very early.

At the heart of this issue is a misunderstanding of intensity versus ballistic intensity. Lifting heavy, whether it’s a deadlift, a back squat, or jerk is often referred to in terms of “intensity.” But ballistic intensity is entirely different. It involves explosive movement, rapid force application, and fast eccentric loading - qualities that put far more strain on connective tissues than a heavy pull ever could.

Box jumps aren’t just jumping, they’re a loaded plyometric. And in the context of fatigue, like following a heavy deadlift set, they become a ticking time bomb for the posterior chain for those that have not done the preparatory work.

A lack of progression is to blame. “It’s not like it’s a big deal,” Sommer said. “It’s just—most never train for plyometrics.” That’s the key. You can’t throw advanced ballistic demands into a program without first building the tissue tolerance, the motor control, and the neurological efficiency to handle them.

In elite circles, whether gymnastics, track and field, or professional sportsballistic work is treated with respect. It’s progressed, tracked, and calibrated to the athlete’s level of readiness. In more commercial fitness environments, it’s often treated like just another cool movement to toss in for intensity’s sake.

This focus results in the avoidance of preventable injuries that many times derail or bring development to a grinding halt.

For coaches and athletes, the lesson is clear: not all intensity is created equal. Lifting 500 pounds and bounding onto a 30-inch box are vastly different physiological demands. One taxes muscle; the other hammers joints and connective tissues. Marry the two recklessly without preparation and you are creating a recipe for disaster.

Injury prevention isn’t about wrapping athletes in bubble wrap. It’s about understanding physiology, respecting progressions, and training with intelligence aka “being smart”. Athletic performance depends on more than strength and speed, it requires integrity of the systems that put the body under load.

As Coach Sommer’s story reminds us, programming isn’t just reps and sets - it’s responsibility.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Conditioning