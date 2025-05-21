The Hidden Cost of Poor Programming: Why Ballistic Training Demands Precision
In the relentless pursuit of performance, there’s a fine line between pushing limits and setting athletes up for disaster. It’s a line that many well-meaning coaches and programmers cross without even realizing it, especially when they confuse raw strength with physical readiness.
During our conversation on Power Athlete Radio, renowned gymnastics coach Chris Sommer pointed to a painful lesson in programming gone wrong: a year when popular fitness programming paired deadlifts with box jumps and the result was catastrophic. “That year, the Games had them do box jumps paired with deadlift...I know seven for sure, maybe nine Achilles tears,” Sommer recounted. “You marry those two, and you’re guaranteed to have everyone on the floor with posterior chain problems.”
Seven to nine Achilles ruptures is serious - not tweaks, not soreness but ruptures. By not preparing the athletes for the demands placed on them they put themselves in a situation where the chance of injury is much higher than it should. Due to a lack of physical preparation, athletes can get injured very early.
At the heart of this issue is a misunderstanding of intensity versus ballistic intensity. Lifting heavy, whether it’s a deadlift, a back squat, or jerk is often referred to in terms of “intensity.” But ballistic intensity is entirely different. It involves explosive movement, rapid force application, and fast eccentric loading - qualities that put far more strain on connective tissues than a heavy pull ever could.
Box jumps aren’t just jumping, they’re a loaded plyometric. And in the context of fatigue, like following a heavy deadlift set, they become a ticking time bomb for the posterior chain for those that have not done the preparatory work.
A lack of progression is to blame. “It’s not like it’s a big deal,” Sommer said. “It’s just—most never train for plyometrics.” That’s the key. You can’t throw advanced ballistic demands into a program without first building the tissue tolerance, the motor control, and the neurological efficiency to handle them.
In elite circles, whether gymnastics, track and field, or professional sportsballistic work is treated with respect. It’s progressed, tracked, and calibrated to the athlete’s level of readiness. In more commercial fitness environments, it’s often treated like just another cool movement to toss in for intensity’s sake.
This focus results in the avoidance of preventable injuries that many times derail or bring development to a grinding halt.
For coaches and athletes, the lesson is clear: not all intensity is created equal. Lifting 500 pounds and bounding onto a 30-inch box are vastly different physiological demands. One taxes muscle; the other hammers joints and connective tissues. Marry the two recklessly without preparation and you are creating a recipe for disaster.
Injury prevention isn’t about wrapping athletes in bubble wrap. It’s about understanding physiology, respecting progressions, and training with intelligence aka “being smart”. Athletic performance depends on more than strength and speed, it requires integrity of the systems that put the body under load.
As Coach Sommer’s story reminds us, programming isn’t just reps and sets - it’s responsibility.