Andy Stumpf on Resilience, Leadership, and Evolving Through Adversity

Tap into the mindset of elite performance with Andy Stumpf’s powerful talk at Power Athlete HQ. His hard-earned lessons on resilience, leadership, and adaptation are a blueprint for thriving under pressure. Walk away inspired to lead with purpose and evolve beyond your limits.

John Welbourn

Resilience In Adversity — Andy Stumpf (Retired Navy SEAL) / Power Athlete

At Power Athlete Headquarters, Andy Stumpf, former Navy SEAL, world-record skydiver, and unapologetically direct speaker, took the stage not with a slide deck, but with a story. A story about evolution, adversity, and the brutality needed to become a resilient leader.

“By a show of hands – who here is a leader?”

When only half the hands rose, he didn’t miss a beat: That’s a problem, he said. Leadership, in his eyes, isn’t about rank or title – it's about accountability and the willingness to drive change.

Stumpf’s message focused on two deeply intertwined concepts: resilience and innovation.

“Resilience is the ability to spring back into shape…fast and stronger.” To simply return to form after hardship is a missed opportunity. Adversity isn’t something to survive – it’s something to grow from.

He traced the evolution of the Navy SEALs from their World War II roots as underwater demolition teams to the elite force that executed the Bin Laden raid in 2011. The reason for their continued relevance was relentless adaptation.

“We didn’t force our past onto the future. We let the battlefield shape us.”

Stumpf hammered home that mental toughness – often idolized – is trainable. He recalled his time as a BUD/S instructor, watching athletes crumble in training not from lack of strength, but because they had never been pushed outside their comfort zone.

“They failed between the ears…not in the gym.”

He likened goal setting to a line of dominoes, starting small, falling sequentially. “Don’t focus on Mount Everest,” he cautioned. “Focus on knocking over the next domino in front of your face.” Whether it was dropping a pound, saving a dollar, or surviving another six hours in Hell Week, success came from micro-focus, macro-vision, and refusing to let temporary discomfort derail the final intent.

And then came leadership – the kind that changes a team’s trajectory. Stumpf illustrated this with a simple BUD/S anecdote: swap the boat crew leader of the first-place team with that of the last-place team, and performance shifts. The physical ability remains mostly the same.

What changes is the energy, the culture, the example.

Leadership is not about being in charge – it's about accountability and empowerment. Micromanagement is a surefire way to build teams that rely on direction rather than initiative. True leadership pulls people forward through inspiration.

“Nobody works harder than when they don’t want to let someone down…be that kind of person.”

To close, Andy distilled his talk into three points.

Set the standard – not in words, but in actions.

Seek adversity – because self-imposed hardship builds durable character.

Think and act like the leader you aspire to be – today, not tomorrow.

