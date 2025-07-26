Base Hits Win the Game: How Small Commitments Grow Resilience
There’s a classic line you’ve probably heard: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Simple. But not easy. Why? It's how our brains work. A little 'trickery' in how we set goals can be the difference between success and failure.
Humans love the idea of big, dramatic change. “I want to lose 20 pounds.” “I want to run a mile in under 7 minutes.” “I want to knock 3 minutes off my marathon time.” “I want to look good in my summer swimsuit.”
These are admirable goals - but also huge chunks to bite, chew, and swallow. And the truth is, on any given day, losing five pounds might not even make you look different in the mirror. Most of us can fluctuate 2–4 pounds daily and not see a thing. So the visual reward we crave, the quick payoff, just doesn’t show up. We get discouraged. We give up.
But what if the key to growth isn’t found in leaps and bounds, but in base hits?
I’m currently on a 10-day juice fast. Nothing extreme, I have one juice a day, and I’m allowed one meal that follows roughly the same ingredients I’d put in a juice (plus some seasonings, I need some flavor). It’s a discipline reset. A chance to lay off the carbs, focus my mind, and remind my body who’s in charge.
I’ve done water fasts before too. Once for 10 days, though most of mine are 1–3 days. There’s science behind it, and anyone can find that info on YouTube, TikTok or whereve you enjoy surfing for your content on your latest binge. But that’s not the point. The point is this: the first three days are the hardest. So how do I get through them?
Twelve hours at a time.
I heard a speaker recently talk about this very strategy. He challenged people to just commit to 12 hours. Wake up at 7 a.m. and commit to water only until 7 p.m. Then, when 7 p.m. rolls around, ask yourself, “Can I do another 12?” That’s it. And if you decide, yes - do it. Commit to the next 12 hours. The second 12 hours aren't so bad, since most of that is sleep anyways...
A full three-day fast? That’s overwhelming. But twelve hours? That’s doable. Stack a few of those together and suddenly you’re on day three, feeling light, clear, and more in control than ever. You didn’t promise the world. You just stepped up to the plate for one inning. And then another. And then another.
Interestingly, I remember listening to someone encouraging someone else on weight loss. They were saying, just get up and make your goal to go to the gym. Don't commit to working out. Just go to the gym. Every day for six or seven days. You will meet your goal, feel good about it and be ready for the next step. In doing this, we are using our brains reward function to our advantage. We like accomplishing my goals and when we do, we feel encouraged to set and reach new and more challenging goals.
That’s how resilience grows. Not by trying to be a hero on day one, but by stringing together consistent, courageous decisions.
The same principle applies to anything: Want to lose 20 pounds? Great. What’s your 12-hour commitment? Maybe it’s: drink water instead of soda today. Maybe it’s: walk 10 minutes. Maybe it’s: prep lunch instead of eating out. Tiny, seemingly insignificant moves—until you look back after six months and realize you just changed your life. But it's the 12 hour commitments, the small bites, that lead to the big changes. And these 12 hour commitments really feed our psychological reward system well. I did it. I met my goal. I feel goo about that. I can do it again..
Want to knock time off your half marathon? Don’t obsess over the final clock. Focus on today’s tempo run. Lace up and show up. That’s the win.
College degrees work the same way. No one really commits to four years. They commit to one class, one week, one assignment. But the system hides that from you—so you keep going. And eventually, you graduate. Surprise! You built resilience by stacking base hits.
So what’s your elephant? Your big, intimidating life change?
More importantly – what’s your 12-hour bite?
Write it down. Another psychological trick top help with that commitment piece. 7am, "I'm only drinking water for the next 12 hour. Signed, Matt McCaslin". We are working on using our brains own system to our advantage here.
And here’s the kicker: tell someone. No one likes this part, but it works. Having someone who will ask you how you’re doing is like cheating to double your odds. Don’t skip that. And answer the pohone when they text or call to check in..
Resilience isn’t born in grand gestures. It’s built in quiet, steady effort—over and over again. One 12-hour promise at a time.