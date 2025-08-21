Born or Built? What the Best Leaders Have in Common

Trait Theory , The Natural Edge

The Trait Theory of leadership, also known as the “Great Man” theory, has been around for more than a century. It suggests certain personal qualities, integrity, confidence, decisiveness, composure under pressure, make someone more likely to emerge as a leader. Which traits? There's been some commonality between studies but also a lot of variance over the years.

The traits mentioned can inspire trust almost instantly. In a locker room, that’s the teammate who doesn’t panic in the final minutes of the game. In business, it’s the project lead who communicates clearly when the pressure spikes.

But Trait Theory has a blind spot. Traits open doors, they don’t guarantee victory. Just as natural speed won’t make you a champion sprinter without training, raw leadership qualities won’t carry you forever. A composed leader who can’t solve complex problems or motivate a struggling team won’t deliver consistent results.

Practical ways to strengthen leadership traits:

Train under pressure, Seek out situations that push you out of your comfort zone (presentations, tough negotiations, time-crunch projects).

Be relentlessly consistent: Keep your word in small things to build credibility in big things.

Stay self-aware: Journal or get feedback on how you respond to stress, failure, and success.

Watch game film: Study leaders, whether athletes, coaches, or executives, to see how they display traits like resilience and composure.

Skills Approach: The Earned Advantage

While traits are about “who you are,” the Skills Approach is about “what you can do.” Robert Katz’s model identifies three skills every leader must develop:

Technical skills: Mastery of tasks, tools, and processes.

Human skills: The ability to work with and lead people effectively.

Conceptual skills: The vision to see the big picture and make strategic decisions.

The Skills Approach operates on the belief that leadership can be taught and developed. This means even if you weren’t the “natural captain” in high school, you can still become an exceptional leader through deliberate practice.

Think of it like sports training: you may not have been born with a perfect jump shot, but with the right coaching and thousands of reps, you can develop one that wins games.

Practical ways to build leadership skills:

Expand your role: Volunteer for cross-functional projects to grow both technical and people skills.

Train with a purpose: Take courses, earn certifications, or attend workshops targeted at your weak points.

Lead small before you lead big: Coach a youth sports team, chair a committee, or run a small work project.

Practice scenario thinking: Map out “if-then” plans for high-pressure situations before they happen.

Why Both Matter for the Everyday Athlete

Trait Theory highlights the value of qualities that inspire confidence and trust. The Skills Approach shows that leadership is a craft, one you can develop through disciplined practice. Together, they give you the full playbook.

For the Everyday Athlete, this mirrors the path of performance:

Natural strengths get you noticed, maybe it’s speed, power, or endurance.

Deliberate skill-building keeps you competitive, learning technique, strategy, and discipline.

Just as an athlete can’t rely solely on raw talent, a leader can’t rely solely on natural charisma. Both must commit to continuous improvement.

Your leadership workout plan:

Identify one natural leadership trait you want to refine over the next 30 days.

Pick one leadership skill to develop through deliberate training.

Find a mentor or coach to give you feedback and hold you accountable.

Leaders aren’t only born. They’re built—in the weight room, in the boardroom, and in the quiet hours when no one is watching. The Everyday Athlete knows this: you don’t wait for game day to get better. You train for it every day.

