Define Your Why: The Key to Purposeful Training
One of the most common questions you’ll hear when it comes to training is, "What are you training for?" or "Why are you training?" If you’re a coach and you’re not asking your clients why they’re training and what they’re training for, you’re doing them a disservice. On the flip side, if you’ve hired a coach and their plan doesn’t take into account your ‘why,’ you’re likely not getting the full benefit of the program or worse, you’re training in a way that’s working against your goals.
Whether you’re a professional athlete, a D2 all-star, or a parent balancing workouts with family responsibilities, you need to approach training with clear goals and a defined purpose. At Power Athlete, we emphasize the SAID principle (Specific Adaptations to Imposed Demands) to develop programs tailored to each individual’s needs and objectives. By identifying the desired end result, we can reverse-engineer a program that considers where you are now and where you want to be.
Even if your main goal is to look good naked, shave seconds off your run times, or be more explosive in your sport, your program should be aligned with your specific objectives. You wouldn’t start training like a bare-knuckle fighter or the next Ronnie Coleman just to improve your appearance. You could, but a more practical program that gets you moving, lifting weights, and building your aerobic base would likely be more effective.
Approaching training with a specific goal provides direction and purpose. If your training is aligned with your goals, it allows you to focus your energy and attack each session with the intensity it demands. On the other hand, if you’re constantly program-hopping or walking into the gym without a plan, you’re spinning your wheels. It’s also a sign that your goals may not be fully realized or that you haven’t clearly defined an end game.
Take the time to figure out why you’re training in the first place. Once you identify your ‘why,’ set tangible goals and either find a coach who can break those goals down into a structured plan or select a program designed to get you where you want to be. If your goal is to look good naked, find a program that aligns with that objective, and then stick with it.