Derik Fay’s Brutal Blueprint: How to Rebuild Yourself When Life Breaks You
INTRO: NO BLUEPRINT FOR THIS
Some men are born into structure. Others inherit rubble and are expected to build. Derik Fay got violence, poverty, and silence—and built anyway. This isn't a comeback story or motivational fluff. It's a field guide for men with unspoken scars. A story about what it truly takes to endure—and rebuild with meaning.
There's no checklist for healing. No roadmap for reclaiming your life. But there are markers—and Derik's life is full of them.
SECTION ONE: NO SAFE WALLS
Derik grew up in Section 8 housing in Rhode Island. Safety wasn't guaranteed. His stepfather wasn't a parent—he was a predator. Survival became instinct.
"You stop hoping for better. You just learn to survive what comes next."
But even then, something in him refused to quit. Not optimism—defiance. And that defiance became a foundation. He didn't have safe walls, so he became one.
SECTION TWO: BODY AS BARRICADE
The gym became his first refuge. No yelling. No fists. Just iron that rewarded effort.
"The weight didn't lie to me. It didn't hit back. It just waited."
What started as survival became structure, then success. Training gave him identity and control. It showed him that unfiltered effort could shape the world—and himself.
SECTION THREE: A MASK CALLED SUCCESS
Eventually, Derik built something real—businesses, wealth, status. On the outside, he looked like he'd made it. But inside, he still carried the sleepless child.
"I thought I'd healed. I'd just stayed busy enough not to feel it."
Then COVID hit. The world stopped, and so did he. With the distractions gone, old wounds surfaced. No money, meeting, or muscle could silence the pain.
SECTION FOUR: THE VOICE INSIDE
Derik operates with two inner voices now—the challenger and the cheerleader. One pushes. The other reminds him he's enough.
Most men only hear one—the grind. The shame when they fall short. But both voices are needed. Healing doesn't come from accomplishment; it comes from acceptance.
"Silencing one of them just creates noise somewhere else."
He's learned to listen. Sometimes that's all the body—and the boy inside—needs.
SECTION FIVE: AFTER THE PEAK
Today, Derik mentors not just startups, but legends after the curtain drops—NFL vets, fighters, and founders. Men like 7-time Mr. Olympia Flex Lewis, his best friend and best man.
"Success isn't immunity. It's a temporary costume. The real work starts when it comes off."
He helps them not just pivot, but redefine. Because transition isn't failure—it's evolution. His work with Transcend and Forbes on wealth and transition? That's the purpose in motion.
SECTION SIX: THE DAUGHTER WATCHING
Ask Derik what matters most, and he won't name a company. He'll tell you about his eighteen-year-old daughter, a bright young woman building her path.
"She doesn't need a flawless man. Just a consistent one."
He gives her what he never had: safety, not the kind you buy, but the kind you show up for. She doesn't need another entrepreneur. She needs her dad.
SECTION SEVEN: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE TIE
Derik has exited over 30 companies. Sat on boards. Helped launch ventures aligned with Netflix and Generation Iron. He's reshaping how men think about recovery and longevity.
But he doesn't play guru. No puffed-up ego. His only metric: how deeply can you tell the truth about yourself, without shame?
"This version of me? It took 40 years. And I'm still shaping it."
He believes the best men aren't finished. They're evolving. And real strength doesn't need a stage.
SECTION EIGHT: EARNING THE PEACE
This isn't a motivational story. It's a guide. For men who've taken hits, gone silent, and kept moving. For those who've succeeded on paper—but haven't exhaled in years.
Derik didn't escape his story. He faced it—every chapter, every scar. Now, he walks into every room whole. Not just as a CEO or mentor, but as the boy who once thought he wouldn't make it.
You rebuild by returning to the wreckage. You stop pretending nothing happened. And piece by honest piece, you build something more substantial than what broke you.