Elite Warrior. Everyday Grit. The Leadership Blueprint You’re Not Being Taught
Resilience. Mental toughness. A refusal to quit under pressure. These are traits that define not only elite warriors but also high-performing individuals across all walks of life—the everyday athletes who show up, push through, and lead by example. Few embody this mindset more completely than Ramón "CZ" Colón-López.
From his days as a pararescueman with the elite 24th Special Tactics Squadron to his role as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Colón-López's journey is a masterclass in endurance and purpose. But what truly sets him apart isn't just his rank or résumé—it's his moral courage, his discipline under pressure, and his ability to stay grounded when everything around him threatened to fracture.
That's the Everyday Athlete mentality in motion: showing up consistently, especially when it's hard.
Reflecting on his final years in service, amidst a deeply divided political and social landscape, Colón-López speaks candidly about the internal battles leaders face. Not the kind fought on a battlefield, but the ones that test your core: "The moral courage and the character that we exemplify at the Pentagon during these hard times," he says, "should be something people pay attention to."
That same principle applies whether you're in uniform, coaching a team, running a business, or managing your household. Integrity can't be something you turn on and off—it's a daily practice, like training. And just like with training, the work shows when it counts.
Colón-López admits that standing firm on values can be isolating. "You're going to win some, and you're going to lose some," he says. "But the choice is clear: stand by your values." That's not unlike the mindset of an athlete who keeps grinding through setbacks, knowing that consistency beats convenience every time.
And quitting? That's not part of his playbook. "If I were to quit," he explains, "it will open the door for some yes men to come in after me." In other words, walking away from the hard stuff doesn't just impact you—it creates space for mediocrity to take root. For Colón-López, staying in the arena means holding the standard for himself and others.
It's this unwavering mindset that defines the everyday athlete: someone who trains for life, shows up with intention, and refuses to lower the bar.
Today, even in retirement, Colón-López continues the mission. Through the Left of Bang Initiative, he's mentoring the next generation, using storytelling and leadership lessons to prepare kids for life's challenges.
The initiative's first children's book, Scarlett's Big Shot: Turning Setbacks into Success, which I co-authored with him, aims to plant seeds of resilience and moral courage early—before life throws its first punches.
Whether you're leading troops or teaching your kids to bounce back from a bad day, the same principles apply: grit, discipline, and a commitment to doing the right thing – even when it's the hard thing.
In a polarized world where the noise is constant and compromise is easy, Colón-López reminds us that real strength – authentic leadership – starts within. It's not about titles or applause. It's about what you practice every day when no one's watching.
That's the Everyday Athlete mindset. And that's the legacy Colón-López continues to build—one rep, one lesson, one act of courage at a time.