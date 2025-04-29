Everyday Athlete On SI

Enhancing Communication Skills Through Adaptive Improv and Tactical Role Playing: Insights from Brett Bartholomew

Unlock advanced communication skills with insights from Brett Bartholomew’s adaptive coaching techniques. Learn how tactical role-playing and self-evaluation can elevate your influence and effectiveness in real-world interactions.

John Welbourn

Enhancing Communication Skills Through Adaptive Improv and Tactical Role Playing
Enhancing Communication Skills Through Adaptive Improv and Tactical Role Playing / Power Athlete

In my conversation with Brett Bartholomew we explored his unique approach to teaching communication and coaching skills at “Art of Coaching”. Brett emphasizes that communication isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” skill. Instead, it’s a dynamic process requiring constant adaptation, reflection, and, most importantly, practice. His method of adaptive improv, tactical role-playing, and detailed feedback systems enable people to refine and evaluate their skills in real-world scenarios.

Brett starts his coaching sessions with “adaptive improv.” These are exercises inspired by theater games, but they’re designed to develop essential skills like listening, understanding, and adapting to someone else's narrative. This first tier focuses on abstraction, teaching participants to tune in to body language, voice tone, and the natural flow of conversation without focusing too much on specific scenarios. In essence, it’s a practice in staying present and building on what the other person is giving you, foundational skills that lay the groundwork for more complex interactions.

The next step involves “tactical role-playing.” Here, participants engage in real-life scenarios, like negotiating a raise or navigating a difficult conversation. By simulating real-world situations, Brett gives them the tools they need to deal with the complexities of everyday interactions. The point isn’t to perfect a script but to develop skills for navigating unpredictability. This kind of practice allows participants to apply their foundational skills in higher-stakes contexts, testing their ability to adapt to challenging conversations.

The third level of Brett’s program adds another layer: constraints and technical feedback. Brett likens it to “accentuated eccentrics and bands and chains” in weightlifting, adding difficulty to reinforce technique and develop resilience under pressure. This step involves videotaping the interactions and analyzing them through a structured rubric, breaking down specific elements like orchestration, questioning techniques, and influence tactics. 

Participants are encouraged to continue videotaping themselves post-session and use the rubric to self-evaluate, refining their skills over time. The rubric acts as a checklist for self-improvement, challenging them to look beyond “good” or “bad” performance and consider how they applied specific tactics - like rational persuasion or ingratiation done in the moment. Brett’s approach provides a “language” for participants to articulate and analyze their communication skills, making it more than a vague practice. Instead of relying on broad assessments like “my body language was fine,” participants learn to identify specific tactics and track their progress on a granular level.

Brett’s system is excellent for anyone looking to improve communication skills in a structured, practical way. By combining adaptive improv, real-world role-playing, and analytical self-assessment, Brett enables participants to master the art of communication through actionable steps. This approach transforms communication from an abstract concept into a concrete skill that can be measured, evaluated, and continuously refined.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Leadership