One Domino at a Time: Andy Stumpf’s Blueprint for Unstoppable Goal Setting

Start small, stay focused, and build unstoppable momentum. Andy Stumpf’s method isn’t about shortcuts – it’s about consistency and resilience. Set your sights high, but commit fully to the work right in front of you.

At a past Power Athlete event, former Navy SEAL and seasoned speaker Andy Stumpf delivered a sharp, no-nonsense lesson on goal setting that cut through the fluff and got to the heart of what it really takes to succeed. His message was clear – set massive goals. But never losing sight of the smallest step in front of you.

Stumpf began with a simple metaphor: a domino.

“A domino is just two inches tall, but it can knock over another one 1.5 times its size. Line up a sequence where each domino increases by that ratio, and by the 24th, you’ve hit the height of the Empire State Building. By the 31st, you're surpassing Mount Everest.”

All this energy and momentum has one catch, “They have to fall sequentially.”

According to Andy, this is where most people stumble. They want Everest but skip the first domino. “Instead of kicking off the process, they walk past the beginning and start pushing on Everest with everything they’ve got…when it doesn’t move, they quit.”

His advice: set big goals and direct all your focus toward the next small action that keeps momentum alive.

Stumpf applied this thinking to his own experience in BUD/S. Spanning 180 days, the program is known for its high attrition rate. But Stumpf says the way to survive isn’t by thinking in months or even days.

“The best advice I ever got was to just make it from one meal to the next. If that doesn’t work, get through the next evolution. If that’s too much, focus on just getting through the next minute.”

He emphasized that success came from shrinking the scope, narrowing your focus, and embracing discomfort one moment at a time.

This strategy doesn’t only apply to military training. In the world of health and fitness, Stumpf saw it play out every day. “When I owned a gym, people would come in wanting to lose 100 or 150 pounds,” he said. “That’s overwhelming. But if I could get them to focus on losing a pound…or even an ounce…then we could build momentum.”

Stumpf calls it “macro goal, micro focus.”

Aim high, but act low. Celebrate progress at every step and understand that setbacks are part of the process. “Micro failures are going to happen,” he noted. “But resilience is what matters. Keep those dominoes falling, one by one.”

He also issued a warning for coaches. “Be cautious of wanting more for people than they want for themselves. You can show them the way, but they have to choose to walk it.”

For Stumpf, the space between setting a goal and achieving it is where identity is forged. “You find out who you are in that grind…in the valley. And when you reach a peak, grab some binoculars and find the next one. If you don’t, you’ll get passed…just like Blockbuster.”

In a culture obsessed with instant wins and overnight success, Andy Stumpf’s message is a powerful reminder: progress is made one domino at a time. The mountain may be massive, but it’s the first step – done with intent and repeated with resilience – that truly defines the climb.

