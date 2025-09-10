Sleep Like a Soldier: Boost Recovery, Brain Power, and Performance with Dr. Allison Brager

The Science of Sleep and Soldiering

It's not every day I get to talk sleep, neuroscience, and performance with someone who's not only an expert but also wears the uniform and has been through the trenches of academia, CrossFit, and Army deployments. Dr. Allison Brager, Army sleep scientist, former D1 heptathlete, CrossFit Games competitor, and astronaut candidate, isn't just smart; she's driven by purpose. And that's why we brought her back on Power Athlete Radio.

From the Lab to the Battlefield

If you caught our original episode with Allison back in 2015, you might remember she was deep into her post-doc and writing about TBIs. Since then, she's become the U.S. Army's go-to expert on sleep, fatigue management, and biological rhythms. What makes Allison so effective is that she's taken her knowledge out of the lab and into the field—working directly with soldiers, leaders, and operators in high-demand environments.

Sleep as a Performance Enhancer

What stood out most to me is how Allison reframes sleep for high performers. In a culture that runs on "sleep when you're dead," she's flipping the script. The truth is, if you're not sleeping, you're already dead weight. Sleep isn't downtime—it's where recovery, hormone regulation, and neurological reset all happen.

We broke down some actionable takeaways—things you can do today to start winning the sleep game.

Three Things You Can Do Right Now

1. Cut the energy drinks.

They're not helping. They're neurotoxic. Coffee or natural caffeine sources are better for performance and longevity.

2. Get a cooling mattress or pad.

A cool sleep environment (around 66–69°F) significantly improves sleep quality. I added one to my setup, and it's a game-changer.

3. Dim the lights 30 minutes before bed.

Your brain needs darkness to trigger melatonin. This one simple step can dramatically improve how fast you fall asleep and the quality of that sleep.

Why This Matters

Whether you're an athlete, coach, soldier, or just a hard-charger, poor sleep will catch up to you. The good news? It's fixable. And it doesn't require some 27-step biohacking routine. Allison's work shows that when you align your sleep strategy with your performance goals, everything improves—recovery, resilience, cognition, and output.

Level Up

We also talked about her time on NASA's astronaut pipeline, why the Army is shifting its stance on rest and recovery, and how leaders can use science—not just slogans—to build stronger teams.

If you're still trying to out-train inadequate sleep, you're fighting a losing battle. Start implementing. Then start winning.

Recommended Articles