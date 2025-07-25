Why Bigger Performance Teams Might Be Hurting Your Athletes — NFL Performance Coach Explains
In this clip from Power Athlete Radio with veteran sports dietitian and former NFL performance coach Pratik Patel, we get right into one of the most important – and often overlooked – aspects of high-performance environments: integration.
Over the last decade, we’ve seen performance departments proliferate in size and scope. Strength coaches, nutritionists, physical therapists, sports scientists, sleep specialists – the list keeps expanding. On paper, that sounds like a dream setup. But as Pratik points out, more staff doesn’t automatically mean better performance outcomes. If the people in the room aren’t aligned – or worse, aren’t even speaking the same language – you’re just adding noise to the system.
Pratik breaks it down: it’s not about having everyone, it’s about having the right people – professionals who are great at their core role, but also have a working knowledge of the other disciplines around them. That way, the handoffs are smoother, the conversations are more productive, and the athletes aren’t stuck in the middle of conflicting advice.
If your nutritionist doesn’t understand the training cycle, doesn’t know that your athletes are in a high-volume, high-damage eccentric phase, how can they possibly program the proper fueling and recovery strategy?
Likewise, if your strength coach isn’t aware of key rehab milestones, they might program something that puts a rehabbing athlete at risk. These are the disconnects that add up fast.
What Pratik is advocating for is cohesion, a tight-knit team where specialists don’t just coexist, but collaborate. That doesn’t mean everyone’s a generalist. It means everyone’s fluent enough in the broader ecosystem to see where their work fits into the bigger picture.
And yes, that requires effort. It involves communication, mutual respect, and a willingness to step outside your silo. But when that happens? You get a system that supports the athlete from every angle, with consistency, clarity, and purpose.
As Pratik says, there’s no “right” or “wrong” way to build these teams. However, there is a key distinction between collecting specialists and assembling a team. And that’s where the real performance lives.