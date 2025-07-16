4 Ridiculously Simple Habits That Instantly Make You Healthier
I have good news for you.
As we are seeing in research, making small, simple shifts in your routine have a tendency to be more effective than making big, drastic changes. AKA: You're more likely to stick to minor changes than you are to those huge shifts.
With that in mind, I’ve made a little list of easy changes you can make right now to jump start your health.
Add Ten Minutes to Your Workout
A 2022 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine included 4,840 adults who exercise regularly as well as those who are more sedentary. It was found that if all adults in the U.S. over age 40 increased their activity by 10 minutes each day, about 110,000 deaths could be prevented each year. But that’s not all. The study also looked at people of all ages and found that they experienced similar benefits. Think about how simple that is. Adding another ten minutes really just means adding two extra songs to your workout playlist—boom, a simple way to be healthier!
Eat Like a Kid
Now don’t get too excited. I’m not talking about mac and cheese and chicken tenders but I am encouraging you to load up on produce-heavy finger foods— especially ones with plant based fiber like sliced up cukes, grape tomatoes and berries then throw in some rolled up low sodium/low fat deli meat too. Tik-tok encourages roasting a big batch of roasted veggies, but it’s time-consuming and every recipe I’ve ever saved for this in socials I’ve literally never made. Sameies? If quick and easy helps you consume more healthy foods, embrace it with these bite sized, charcuterie board options.
Drink Water With Every Meal
Are you the type who is constantly promising yourself that you’re going to drink more water…and then forgetting to drink said water? You’re not alone. One way to get at least some water in? Make sure you’re filling and finishing a glass of H20 with every meal. At the very least, this will ensure you get some water in each day. (Yes sparkling water counts!)
Take The Stairs
Before you roll your eyes, I will acknowledge that this tip is often thrown out as an easy way to be healthier—and it’s pretty obvious why. You’re obviously more active when taking stairs than when riding an elevator. But, even though you know this, you may still need the extra nudge. So here it is: Research has shown that taking the stairs is actually faster. This is legit! On average, taking the stairs is nearly 24-seconds faster per flight than hopping on the elevator. Remember that the next time you're late for a meeting, or just ready to get back to your apartment.
Amping up your healthy habits is not as hard as it seems—it just takes willingness and a few small tweaks! If you're someone that needs more accountability around staying engaged with new habits - come work with me over at the PUMP CLUB. Everyone claims to have the answers. But Arnold Schwarzenegger can back it up with 60 years of results. As VP of Coaching I am working with beginners to advanced who have discovered workouts and nutrition advice that deliver the results they want. This time it works.