5 Modern Health Myths Destroying Your Performance – and How to Break Them
My Journey to Harvard
A few years back, I spoke at Harvard at the Ancestral Health Symposium on my work using a performance diet with my athletes. Many of you are going to laugh, but that performance diet was a Paleo Diet mixed with dairy like full-fat yogurt, raw milk, cheese, and whey protein shakes. At the time, this was revolutionary and was met with criticism from both sides of the aisle. Dr. Loren Cordain, the father of the Paleo Diet, had written a book about the perils of consuming dairy, and he was not happy. Yet many hunter/gatherer tribes, like the Maasai tribe in Africa, consume fermented dairy as a daily staple in a porridge of blood and milk called kule naoto. For that matter, every hunter gatherer tribe consumes some form of fermented foods.
In the Light of Evolution
At that same event, scientist Daniel Lieberman from Harvard spoke on evolution, fitness, and training for longevity. He had spent a career studying how ancient humans lived and was speaking from a place of experience, not theory. And not romanticized in a "paleo-diet" way either. He discussed the gritty, day-to-day reality of survival without modern conveniences. His findings debunked many of the romantic misconceptions that the Paleo crowd used to sell their chocolates and health hacks.
His message was clear – we are not broken as a species. We're just living in ways our bodies weren't built for. Here are the five modern myths holding you back — and the simple fixes to take control of your environment, recovery, and longevity.
Myth #1: Sitting Is as Bad as Smoking
It's not the sitting – it's the stillness and lack of movement that kills us. Hunter-gatherers sat as much as we do, but every 10–15 minutes they moved, stood, walked, and squatted. That constant low-level activity kept blood flowing and our bodies moving.
The fix is easy, set a timer. Stand up every 20 minutes and just move around. Even if only for one or two minutes. 20 minutes is the goal but anything is better than nothing. It resets the circulation and gets the body ready in case a short-faced bear decides to wander into the camp.
Myth #2: Mandatory 8 Hours of Sleep
Most traditional cultures averaged around 6–7 hours of sleep at night with some short naps sprinkled in during the day. They were probably much more refreshed because their sleep quality was excellent.
To fix this, limit your exposure to blue light 2-3 hours before bed. Cool your room, and consider magnesium glycinate to calm your CNS. Deep sleep is the gold standard.
Myth #3: Chronic Disease is Our Fate
74% of all diseases and most causes of mortality — modern problems plaguing us like obesity, Alzheimer's, and heart disease — are preventable. Movement is the key: it repairs DNA, clears the brain, reduces inflammation, and keeps mitochondria dense.
The key is never to stop moving. Your body is meant to be used and active until your last day.
Myth #4: Cardio is Our Best Lever for Fat Loss
Cardio doesn't burn fat, it burns calories. We have all heard Vince Sant say this on Youtube commercials. But the best way to lose fat is to eat in a caloric deficit. If you can eat in a caloric deficit while maintaining protein intake, while lifting weights, you will lose fat and uncover the best version of yourself.
I would imagine trying to explain to a hunter-gatherer tribe the concept of obesity from an overabundance of resources and lack of exercise would be comical. Think about explaining to Fred Flintstone how food can arrive at your door, brought by strangers you summon from a black mirror in your pocket. No searching, no hunting, no gathering. In contrast for our hunter/gatherer ancestors every calorie came with a cost, but that built-in effort kept them lean and ready to fight.
The key to training longevity is to train to be healthiest version of yourself; this means you look capable, and move well – this involves a mix of strength work, cardio, and daily movement – something that can be done for a lifetime.
Myth #5: Your Destiny Is Locked in Your DNA
I had Lauren Fritsch from New Amsterdam Genomics on the podcast, and she put it perfectly: "Your genes are the blueprint; your environment is the builder." Your lifestyle choices can switch genes on or off. Lifestyle choices are the light switch.
Get plenty of sleep. Get lots of sunshine. Move daily. Eat a nutrient-dense diet. Build an environment around you that supports your family and larger community.
The Bottom Line
Nobody homeo sapien over the last 300,000 years had to hack their health. They lived in nature, and with nature. Their microbiome was tied to the soil, and they ate what the environment provided. They moved all day, slept when they needed, ate food from their environment, and stayed socially engaged in a community. Being a siloed individual reduces your life expectancy as a hunter/gatherer.
For the everyday athlete, it is not some wierd nostalgia for the Paleolithic times. It's about reclaiming the basics – continuous motion, rest, consuming an ancestral diet while living in a supportive environment.
Health is about being healthy and doing the things to support your daily habits – mastering the fundamentals to stay strong day after day, month after month and year after year. Just like our ancestors have done since the dawn of time.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn