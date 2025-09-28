5 Modern Health Myths Destroying Your Performance – and How to Break Them

My Journey to Harvard

A few years back, I spoke at Harvard at the Ancestral Health Symposium on my work using a performance diet with my athletes. Many of you are going to laugh, but that performance diet was a Paleo Diet mixed with dairy like full-fat yogurt, raw milk, cheese, and whey protein shakes. At the time, this was revolutionary and was met with criticism from both sides of the aisle. Dr. Loren Cordain, the father of the Paleo Diet, had written a book about the perils of consuming dairy, and he was not happy. Yet many hunter/gatherer tribes, like the Maasai tribe in Africa, consume fermented dairy as a daily staple in a porridge of blood and milk called kule naoto. For that matter, every hunter gatherer tribe consumes some form of fermented foods.

In the Light of Evolution

At that same event, scientist Daniel Lieberman from Harvard spoke on evolution, fitness, and training for longevity. He had spent a career studying how ancient humans lived and was speaking from a place of experience, not theory. And not romanticized in a "paleo-diet" way either. He discussed the gritty, day-to-day reality of survival without modern conveniences. His findings debunked many of the romantic misconceptions that the Paleo crowd used to sell their chocolates and health hacks.

His message was clear – we are not broken as a species. We're just living in ways our bodies weren't built for. Here are the five modern myths holding you back — and the simple fixes to take control of your environment, recovery, and longevity.

Myth #1: Sitting Is as Bad as Smoking

It's not the sitting – it's the stillness and lack of movement that kills us. Hunter-gatherers sat as much as we do, but every 10–15 minutes they moved, stood, walked, and squatted. That constant low-level activity kept blood flowing and our bodies moving.

The fix is easy, set a timer. Stand up every 20 minutes and just move around. Even if only for one or two minutes. 20 minutes is the goal but anything is better than nothing. It resets the circulation and gets the body ready in case a short-faced bear decides to wander into the camp.

Myth #2: Mandatory 8 Hours of Sleep

Most traditional cultures averaged around 6–7 hours of sleep at night with some short naps sprinkled in during the day. They were probably much more refreshed because their sleep quality was excellent.

To fix this, limit your exposure to blue light 2-3 hours before bed. Cool your room, and consider magnesium glycinate to calm your CNS. Deep sleep is the gold standard.

Myth #3: Chronic Disease is Our Fate

74% of all diseases and most causes of mortality — modern problems plaguing us like obesity, Alzheimer's, and heart disease — are preventable. Movement is the key: it repairs DNA, clears the brain, reduces inflammation, and keeps mitochondria dense.

The key is never to stop moving. Your body is meant to be used and active until your last day.

Myth #4: Cardio is Our Best Lever for Fat Loss

Cardio doesn't burn fat, it burns calories. We have all heard Vince Sant say this on Youtube commercials. But the best way to lose fat is to eat in a caloric deficit. If you can eat in a caloric deficit while maintaining protein intake, while lifting weights, you will lose fat and uncover the best version of yourself.

I would imagine trying to explain to a hunter-gatherer tribe the concept of obesity from an overabundance of resources and lack of exercise would be comical. Think about explaining to Fred Flintstone how food can arrive at your door, brought by strangers you summon from a black mirror in your pocket. No searching, no hunting, no gathering. In contrast for our hunter/gatherer ancestors every calorie came with a cost, but that built-in effort kept them lean and ready to fight.

The key to training longevity is to train to be healthiest version of yourself; this means you look capable, and move well – this involves a mix of strength work, cardio, and daily movement – something that can be done for a lifetime.

Myth #5: Your Destiny Is Locked in Your DNA

I had Lauren Fritsch from New Amsterdam Genomics on the podcast, and she put it perfectly: "Your genes are the blueprint; your environment is the builder." Your lifestyle choices can switch genes on or off. Lifestyle choices are the light switch.

Get plenty of sleep. Get lots of sunshine. Move daily. Eat a nutrient-dense diet. Build an environment around you that supports your family and larger community.

The Bottom Line

Nobody homeo sapien over the last 300,000 years had to hack their health. They lived in nature, and with nature. Their microbiome was tied to the soil, and they ate what the environment provided. They moved all day, slept when they needed, ate food from their environment, and stayed socially engaged in a community. Being a siloed individual reduces your life expectancy as a hunter/gatherer.

For the everyday athlete, it is not some wierd nostalgia for the Paleolithic times. It's about reclaiming the basics – continuous motion, rest, consuming an ancestral diet while living in a supportive environment.

Health is about being healthy and doing the things to support your daily habits – mastering the fundamentals to stay strong day after day, month after month and year after year. Just like our ancestors have done since the dawn of time.

