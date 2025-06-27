Everyday Athlete On SI

Can’t Sleep? Try This 2-Minute Breathing Hack Used by Navy SEALs

Former Navy SEAL physician Dr. Kirk Parsley shares how this tactical breathing method can help you lower stress hormones, boost recovery, and finally get the sleep your body’s been craving.

You Can’t Sleep If You’re in Survival Mode

Every high performer I’ve worked with - SEALs, pro athletes, elite entrepreneurs - has struggled with this one simple truth:

You can’t fall asleep when your body thinks you’re in danger.

Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline keep your brain on high alert. That’s great when you need to fight, flee, or focus under pressure. But when it’s time to shut down and recover? Those same hormones make sleep feel impossible.

The problem is modern life keeps us in that “on” state. Back-to-back meetings, family stress, scrolling social media, and trying to squeeze in one more productive hour - all of it floods your system with stress signals. By the time you get in bed, your brain is still bracing for impact.

The result? Poor sleep quality, long sleep latency, and shallow rest that leaves you more exhausted the next day.

Why You Can’t Just Power Down on Command

If I could prescribe a drug that dropped stress hormones right before bed, I would. But the truth is: that doesn’t exist.

There is no pill that tells your brain, “Everything’s safe now. You can relax.”

What we do have is breath.

Controlled breathing is one of the few tools that gives you direct access to your autonomic nervous system. When you slow your breath, you slow your heart rate. When your heart rate slows, your brain gets the signal that you're not in danger.

This isn't new-age fluff. This is tactical.

In the SEAL teams, we used a method called box breathing. It’s been used by elite military operators, astronauts, and top-level athletes - not because it’s trendy, but because it works.

How Box Breathing Works

Box breathing is a simple technique you can do anywhere, any time:

• Inhale through your nose for four seconds
• Hold your breath for four seconds
• Exhale slowly through your mouth for four seconds
• Hold again for four seconds

That’s one cycle. Do this for two minutes, and you’ll start to feel your body shift. Your heart rate slows. Your mind clears. Your stress hormones drop - by as much as 10 to 30%, based on field measurements we ran with SEALs.

Why does it work?

Because this rhythm activates your parasympathetic nervous system - the “rest and digest” mode your body needs to be in for deep, restorative sleep. It turns down the fight-or-flight response and replaces it with a signal of safety.

Tap Into the Present - One Breath at a Time

There’s another reason this works.

When you’re counting your breath, you’re in the present moment. You’re not thinking about tomorrow’s deadlines, that thing you said earlier, or the 57 things left on your to-do list. You’re focused. Grounded.

This isn’t meditation. It’s nervous system training.

You’re conditioning your body to shift states - something every athlete, operator, and high performer needs to master.

Make It a Nightly Practice

Two minutes. That’s all it takes.

If you’re someone who crashes into bed with a racing mind or lies there staring at the ceiling, make this your pre-sleep ritual. Do it sitting up or lying down. Lights off or dim. No music. No phone. Just you and your breath.

Start with five cycles. Work up to 10. You’ll feel the shift.

Over time, your nervous system gets the message faster. You start winding down sooner. Sleep comes easier. Recovery improves across the board.

Recovery Starts with Regulation

High performance doesn’t come from grinding until you collapse. It comes from knowing how to regulate yourself - on and off the field.

Box breathing gives you that control. It’s simple, free, and takes less time than brushing your teeth.

If you want better sleep, stronger recovery, and more resilience under pressure - start with your breath.

Dr. Kirk Parsley
DR. KIRK PARSLEY

Dr. Kirk Parsley is a former Navy SEAL turned physician, widely recognized as a leading authority in health optimization and human performance. After his military service, he earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and went on to serve as the physician for the West Coast SEAL Teams—where he pioneered innovative approaches to sleep, recovery, and resilience for some of the world’s most elite operators. Today, Dr. Parsley is a sought-after expert in sleep science, hormone optimization, and functional medicine, working with top-tier athletes, high performers, and military leaders. His mission is clear: to elevate physical and cognitive performance by addressing the foundations of human health—starting with better sleep.

