Cold. Hot. Repeat. What I Learned About Recovery from an NFL Great
As a young NFL player trying to find my way through the league, I learned early on that talent and luck alone weren't enough to get me through the grind of an NFL full season. You pick up habits and hacks from the veterans – guys who had experience playing deep into January. Some habits fall by the wayside, while others stick for life. For me, one of those lessons came from Sean Landeta.
The legendary NFL punter with a career that spanned over two decades. The man was in his 40s and still making NFL rosters. I was a 23-year-old lineman with more enthusiasm than wisdom, and Landeta's longevity awed me. One day in the training room, we started talking, and I asked, "How do you manage the volume ?"
His answer was simple: contrast.
Every day, before practice and games, Landeta would do contrast therapy. Back and forth between hot and cold. Three minutes cold, two minutes hot, three minutes cold, again and again until he felt "right." Always finished in the cold. No science lecture. No supplements. Just a repeatable, physical reset. "It's the LT protocol," he said, laughing, referring to Lawrence Taylor. I didn't question it. If it worked for a guy who'd played for four decades and owned more NFL stories than a documentary, I was in.
So I started doing it. At first, it was about routine. Then I began to feel it. The way my body would wake up in the cold and recover in the heat. The reduction in soreness. The sharper mental edge. Over time, it became part of my daily ritual. And now, years removed from the game, I still do a mix of hot and cold water therapy each day. I've got a cold tub at home, and I still contrast like I'm prepping for Sunday.
What I didn't fully understand then, but appreciate now, is how contrast therapy doesn't just help the body – it sharpens the mind. That cold hits different. You focus. You breathe. It's a reset button for your nervous system. And more than anything, it teaches you to relax in an uncomfortable environment.
So when people ask me today why I do contrast, my answer is always the same: "Because Sean Landeta told me to."
It's a simple answer with a profound legacy behind it. We talk so much in football about longevity and the little things that separate good from great. For me, one of those things was learned in the locker room, between two tubs, from a punter who knew how to last.
Turns out, some of the most critical lessons in football – and life – don't come from highlight reels. They come from cold water, hot tubs, and the wisdom of guys like Landeta, who figured it out and were kind enough to pass it down.