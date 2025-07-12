Everyday Athlete On SI

Cold. Hot. Repeat. What I Learned About Recovery from an NFL Great

Recovery isn’t just about rest – it’s about ritual. Sean Landeta’s contrast routine changed how I approached preparation, longevity, and discipline in the NFL. Add contrast to your own routine and see what decades of wisdom can do for your body and mind.

John Welbourn

As a young NFL player trying to find my way through the league, I learned early on that talent and luck alone weren't enough to get me through the grind of an NFL full season. You pick up habits and hacks from the veterans – guys who had experience playing deep into January. Some habits fall by the wayside, while others stick for life. For me, one of those lessons came from Sean Landeta.

The legendary NFL punter with a career that spanned over two decades. The man was in his 40s and still making NFL rosters. I was a 23-year-old lineman with more enthusiasm than wisdom, and Landeta's longevity awed me. One day in the training room, we started talking, and I asked, "How do you manage the volume ?"

His answer was simple: contrast.

Every day, before practice and games, Landeta would do contrast therapy. Back and forth between hot and cold. Three minutes cold, two minutes hot, three minutes cold, again and again until he felt "right." Always finished in the cold. No science lecture. No supplements. Just a repeatable, physical reset. "It's the LT protocol," he said, laughing, referring to Lawrence Taylor. I didn't question it. If it worked for a guy who'd played for four decades and owned more NFL stories than a documentary, I was in.

So I started doing it. At first, it was about routine. Then I began to feel it. The way my body would wake up in the cold and recover in the heat. The reduction in soreness. The sharper mental edge. Over time, it became part of my daily ritual. And now, years removed from the game, I still do a mix of hot and cold water therapy each day. I've got a cold tub at home, and I still contrast like I'm prepping for Sunday.

What I didn't fully understand then, but appreciate now, is how contrast therapy doesn't just help the body – it sharpens the mind. That cold hits different. You focus. You breathe. It's a reset button for your nervous system. And more than anything, it teaches you to relax in an uncomfortable environment.

So when people ask me today why I do contrast, my answer is always the same: "Because Sean Landeta told me to."

It's a simple answer with a profound legacy behind it. We talk so much in football about longevity and the little things that separate good from great. For me, one of those things was learned in the locker room, between two tubs, from a punter who knew how to last.

Turns out, some of the most critical lessons in football – and life – don't come from highlight reels. They come from cold water, hot tubs, and the wisdom of guys like Landeta, who figured it out and were kind enough to pass it down.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

