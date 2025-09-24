DO(n't just) Do hard things.

Rethinking “Doing Hard Things"

Here’s the thing about doing hard things: it’s not the difficulty itself that makes you better.

Choosing to walk everywhere instead of driving your car because it's harder won't make you a better person. Refusing assistance because it means an easier path to success isn't going to make you successful simply becuase you chose to go it alone and "grind it out".

Challenging yourself physically CAN put you on a path to personal improvement. Choosing to go at something alone vs with partners might give you freedom to develop a concept or idea in the way you think is most appropriate, but Hard for the sake of hard isn’t the answer to anything other than frustration and placing yourself at a disadvantage.

The power isn’t in the struggle or difficult thing itself, although it's part of it; it’s in your willingness and deliberate intention to confront challenges that actually matter when they arise. The obstacle can be the way, but only when it’s the right obstacle. Otherwise its just an avoidable stumbling block along the way.

Choosing Intention Over Chaos

A critical distinction to be made is that seeking out random difficulty isn’t growth. Deliberately engaging with meaningful challenges is growth and it does build strength, clarity, adaptability, and resilience. You could fill your time with hundreds of tasks that are “hard” but meaningless, smashing your head against a wall, grinding yourself to dust, or endlessly chasing the wrong goals.

That’s effort without intention, without strategy or planning, and it rarely leads anywhere worth going. Real growth comes when you intentionally engage with the challenges that matter—the ones aligned with your goals, values, and personal evolution.

The Right Kind of Hard

Growth happens when you willingly enter uncomfortable spaces and face what scares you—not recklessly, but deliberately. Choosing to run toward discomfort sharpens your focus. Staying with the struggle builds mental endurance. Learning to pause, adapt, and course-correct keeps you from grinding yourself into the ground.

Sometimes the obstacle is the way. Other times, the lesson is knowing when to choose a different path. In his book Do Hard Things, Steve Magness reminds us repeatedly: “Real toughness is experiencing discomfort or distress, leaning in, paying attention, and creating space to take thoughtful action. It’s maintaining a clear head to be able to make the appropriate decision. Toughness is navigating discomfort to make the best decision you can.”

The hard things we engage in need to be meaningful. We need to strategize and plan—not just take a leap of faith, hoping that simply repeating the same drudgery every day will eventually pay off simply because it is difficult. We need to make sure the things we pursue are going to lead to the outcomes we want, and then develop resilience on that path.

This seems obvious… DOES IT?

Everywhere you look you have examples of hard for the sake of hard. And like I said earlier, its not that you can’t find the lessons in hard things, its that the hard things you choose to do should be purposeful, practical, and prudent. Conversely, this doesn't mean you don't take risks, it means you take calculated risks, you’re willing to enter the frey and do the hard things, but only if its necessary.

You don’t sign up for the Barkley Marathon just because it looks brutal; you decide, plan, and prepare if that goal aligns with your bigger vision. Simply engaging in it will not necessarily make you better. The same thing goes for difficult conversations, career mobility, life work balance. Some challenges are worth engaging in, others are not. At the core, it’s about building resilience and getting comfortable with discomfort—because struggle is inevitable—but also being strategic about where you put your energy and how you choose your battles. Do hard things, but do them intelligently.

Final Thought

Doing hard things doesn’t make you better—choosing the right hard things to do and persevering through them does. The goal isn’t to fill your life with struggle for the sake of struggle; it’s to pursue challenges that matter, the ones aligned with your values, vision, and growth. Real toughness isn’t about blindly grinding yourself into a dust—it’s about clarity, strategy, and deliberate action.

Sometimes, the hardest thing is saying no—walking away from battles that don’t serve you so you can focus on the ones that do. That’s where resilience is built: not in chasing every obstacle, but in choosing the ones that move you forward. Do hard things. Do them with intention, intelligence, and purpose. That’s where transformation lives and your super power can be unlocked.

