Dogma Is Death: Inside the Mindset That Separates Elite Coaches from the Pretenders

World-class coaching demands constant evolution, not rigid philosophies. Those who cling to dogma get left behind while the elite move forward. Discover why adaptability is the true hallmark of greatness.

John Welbourn

In the world of high performance, nothing kills progress faster than the belief that you’ve found the final answer. That’s the warning from legendary gymnastics coach Chris Sommer in a powerful segment from Power Athlete Radio. “It’s always the wannabes who are rigid,” Sommer says. “This is why, ‘my way is the only way,’ ‘there is no other way.’ That’s not how the best think. That’s how amateurs think.”

Sommer’s not just speaking from theory. With a career that spans decades and a résumé filled with national team athletes, he’s seen both sides of the performance coin: the true experts who adapt and evolve, and the pretenders clinging to one-size-fits-all ideologies. The difference? It’s not about knowledge, it’s about humility.

“Anybody who’s been at a world-class level knows that any advantage you have in an approach, in a technique, in a protocol - it’s temporary,” Sommer says. Because if it works, others will figure it out. They’ll study it, dissect it, replicate it, and eventually neutralize it. That’s the game at the top where evolution is constant and stagnation is suicide.

The truly elite know this all too well. They accept that mastery is not a fixed destination but a moving target. They build their systems to adapt, to grow, to keep pushing the edge. They don’t waste time defending myths or outdated ideas just because they were once effective.

Contrast that with the dogmatic coach. The one who builds their entire identity around a singular philosophy, a single training method, or a fleeting advantage. Their approach is frozen in time, and as the sport evolves, they get left behind.

“If you’re dogmatic, you’re done,” Sommer says bluntly. “That’s a slow death.”

In an age where performance information is more accessible than ever, the illusion of expertise is easy to sell. A flashy reel on Instagram of a complex drill coupled with a few buzzwords, and a rigid belief system can look masterful, especially to athletes and parents who don’t know what they are looking at. But as Sommer reminds us, rigidity is a red flag. True experts aren’t afraid of change, they welcome it.

This mindset doesn’t just apply to gymnastics. It cuts across every sport, every performance discipline, every competitive domain. From strength and conditioning to skill acquisition, nutrition, and recovery, the game is always shifting. And the best in the world are moving at a record pace.

While this might sound depressing it is not, this is a wakeup call for outdated practices and rigid systems. If your coach, his system and his philosophy hasn’t evolved in the past year, two years, five years, start asking the hard question.

Is it because they’ve truly found the way to the top? Or is it because they’re afraid of being wrong?

Elite coaching is not about being right once, it is about helping each athlete maximize their own potential to become the world’s best.

