Is Your Sleep Tracker Making You Sleepless?
The Hidden Cost of Overtracking Sleep
Wearables have become the latest obsession in the pursuit of peak performance. They promise better sleep, better health, and deeper insights into your recovery. But what if the very tool you're using to optimize your rest is making your sleep worse?
As a physician who’s spent over a decade helping elite performers - from Navy SEALs and pro athletes to executives and first responders - optimize their sleep, I’ve seen firsthand how technology can backfire. One of the most surprising trends? People are actually losing sleep over their sleep data.
When the Tracker Becomes the Stressor
The phenomenon is called orthosomnia - a clinical term describing insomnia caused by obsessive focus on sleep metrics. Several studies have shown that people who rely heavily on wearables like sleep-tracking devices often begin to sleep worse, not better.
Instead of tuning into how rested they feel or how they’re performing during the day, they start fixating on their “sleep score.” If the score is low, they assume they must feel bad - even if they actually feel fine. Over time, this mismatch between subjective experience and objective data can increase anxiety and erode sleep quality.
The Limits of Your Wearable
Most wearables use a combination of movement, heart rate, and sometimes skin temperature to estimate sleep phases. But they aren’t reading your brainwaves. That means they’re making assumptions - and those assumptions can be wrong.
Here’s what your wearable can’t tell you:
• How safe, relaxed, or at peace you feel when you’re in bed
• Whether your stress hormones are elevated during the night
• If you're tossing and turning because of a racing mind or muscle aches
Sleep isn’t just about quantity - it’s about quality. Wearables often reduce the complexity of sleep into a single score, which creates more stress than clarity.
What to Do Instead: Keep a Simple Sleep Journal
Forget the gadget. If you want to truly understand your sleep patterns, keep a low-tech sleep journal. This is what I recommend to my clients, and it’s something I’ve seen work better than any wearable:
Each morning, jot down:
• What time you went to bed
• What time you got up
• How you felt when you woke up
• How your energy, mood, and focus were throughout the day
• Any behaviors or events that might’ve impacted your sleep (like alcohol, stress, or late workouts)
This simple habit builds self-awareness, reinforces healthy patterns, and grounds your decisions in how you actually feel - not what a flawed algorithm says.
Build Real Sleep Hygiene
Wearables can’t fix your environment or your habits. But these things matter more than anything:
• Dim the lights an hour before bed to cue melatonin production
• Cool your bedroom to 62–67°F
• Avoid screens and blue light in the evening
• Create a wind-down routine: reading, stretching, journaling
• Wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends
• Get 10–30 minutes of sunlight as early as possible
• Exercise daily, even if it’s just a walk
All of this trains your nervous system to recognize when it’s time to be alert and when it’s time to power down.
The Real Measure of Rest
The point of sleep isn’t to win a score. It’s to prepare your brain and body for tomorrow. It’s to improve your mood, your energy, your focus, your relationships, and your performance.
So ask yourself:
• Do you wake up refreshed?
• Do you stay focused through the day?
• Can you exercise and recover well?
Those answers matter more than any metric your wearable can produce.
Unplug to Recharge
Technology can support your health journey - but it shouldn’t run it. If your wearable is stressing you out, it’s time to shift your focus. Turn down the data, turn up the awareness, and get back to what matters most: how you actually feel. Because that’s what performance is really built on.