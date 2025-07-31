Killing the Myth of Non-Specific Low Back Pain
I’ve spent the last 25 years coaching athletes and the past 15 practicing as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Across both roles, one issue constantly surfaces:
Low back pain.
Athletes, weekend warriors, and everyday people suffer from it. But what’s often missing in the conversation?
Specific advice.
Despite the mountains of content—books, blogs, videos, and social media tips—most advice falls short because it’s not about you. And if your name isn’t on that “Top 3 Exercises for Low Back Pain” list you found online, chances are… it won’t help you.
Internet Advice vs. In-Person Evaluation
Here’s the truth: even the best online content can’t beat an in-person evaluation.
Sure, you could lie down, pop some Advil, and wait it out. Within two weeks, the pain might ease up. But if you’re serious about long-term relief and understanding the real cause of your back pain, generic advice won’t cut it.
Let’s break it down.
Movement Matters
If you've ever woken up unable to get out of bed or suddenly found yourself hunched over with back spasms, you’re likely dealing with a disc-related injury. Your nervous system recognizes a threat, and your body responds by locking down movement.
Now let’s flip the scenario: you’re fine lying or sitting, but walking or standing causes leg pain—especially on one side. That’s likely a nerve compression issue, not a disc.
Same Back, Different Problem
These two situations sound similar, but are completely different issues:
Different structures are injured
Different pain patterns emerge
Different physical limitations show up
That’s the value of differential diagnosis—recognizing that no two people, and no two backs, are exactly alike.
Would one-size-fits-all exercises work for both situations?
Absolutely not. If your pain is movement-based, you need a movement-based solution—tailored to your injury.
What To Do Instead
Let’s get crystal clear on this – don’t apply random internet advice to your unique back pain.
Ask for help from a qualified provider.
Your first question to any provider should be: “How will you diagnose the root cause of my pain?”
If they can’t give you a clear answer, keep looking.
And here’s a bonus tip: If your pain involves spasms or radiates down your leg, stretching won’t fix it. Discs and nerves don’t stretch like muscles.
The biggest mistake I see?
People consume tons of information, but never apply the right solution.
We live in the age of DIY everything. But when it comes to your spine, guesswork is a dangerous game. You don’t need more exercises—you need a guide. Someone who can evaluate, explain, and direct you toward sustainable recovery.
That’s where we come in.
Reach out to us or connect with a performance-minded provider through Power Athlete who can give you a clear plan to move forward.
Don’t take back pain lying down. Get the specific help you need—today.