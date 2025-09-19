Migraines, Minerals & Muscle: A Complete Guide to Migraine Prevention

No one enjoys getting headaches and fortunately, most of us only get them once in a while. But for roughly 15% of Americans, migraines are a regular, often life-disrupting reality. Migraines are more than “just headaches”, they come in episodes that can last 4 to 72 hours and range from inconvenient to completely debilitating, interfering with work, family time, and overall quality of life.

Traditionally, migraine care relies on medication in the form of abortive treatments like triptans to stop a migraine in progress and preventative medications taken daily to reduce frequency. Lifestyle recommendations are sometimes included, such as avoiding known triggers (foods, drinks) and focusing on sleep and stress management.

But what if migraine care went further? What if we routinely talked about nutrient status, strength training, and other root-cause approaches as part of migraine prevention?

The Role of Nutrients in Migraine Prevention

Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most studied nutrients for migraine prevention…and for good reason. Up to 10% of Americans are deficient, and rates are even higher in people with chronic illnesses or those under stress (physical, mental, emotional, even perceived stress!).

Best form: Magnesium glycinate is preferred for its high absorption and minimal GI side effects.

Bonus: Magnesium supports hundreds of cellular processes beyond migraine prevention, including muscle relaxation and healthy sleep.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D acts as an anti-inflammatory and helps your body absorb magnesium more effectively. Levels can be improved through sun exposure, supplementation, or both depending on your lab results.

Pro tip: Take vitamin D with food since it’s a fat-soluble vitamin.

B Vitamins

B2 (riboflavin) and B12 in particular are associated with migraine prevention. They’re found in lean meats, eggs, and supplements. A B-complex supplement can be a powerful way to support nervous system health and energy production.

CoQ10

Coenzyme Q10 is promising for migraine prevention, partly due to its ability to support mitochondrial function and reduce inflammation, which are two key factors thought to play a role in migraine development.

Strength Training: An Underutilized Tool

Exercise is often recommended as a stress management tool, but not all exercise is created equal. A 2022 study found that strength training outperformed aerobic exercise in reducing migraine frequency and severity.

Strength training builds more than just muscle, it:

Improves posture

Strengthens the neck, upper back, and shoulder muscles

Reduces muscle tension (a common migraine trigger)

Supports hormonal balance and mental health

Bottom line: The best exercise is the one you’ll stick to, but adding strength training a few times per week may be one of the most powerful tools for migraine prevention.

How to Test Your Nutrient Status

A combination of lab work and functional testing can give you a complete picture:

HTMA (Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis): Evaluates mineral balance and heavy metal exposure.

RBC Magnesium & Zinc: More accurate for chronic status than serum tests.

Vitamin D, B Vitamins, Iron Studies, CMP: Give insight into nutrient status and metabolic health.

Putting It All Together

Make sure you are prioritizing the basics by

Staying well hydrated

Creating a consistent sleep routine.

Managing stress through mindfulness, breathwork, or journaling.

Don’t forget to track Your Triggers

Keep a migraine journal to spot patterns (food, stress, hormonal changes, weather).

Adjust your environment and habits based on what you find.

Migraines may not be 100% preventable, but you have more options than medication alone. By combining medications when needed, nutrient optimization, and strength training, you may reduce migraine frequency, make abortive medications more effective, and reclaim more energy, productivity, and quality of life.

