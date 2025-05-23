Everyday Athlete On SI

More Than a Game: Kaz Kazadi on Coaching, Character, and Lifelong Impact

John Welbourn

I am fortunate to be a father of three and mentor many young professional athletes looking for greatness through my work at Power Athlete. This podcast with my former coach, Kaz Kazadi, made me realized being a coach is about so much more than drawing up plays or managing training load in the weight room. It’s a unique opportunity to shape young lives. To influence character, mindset, and growth far beyond the field or mat. Kaz speaks about the true weight of the coaching role. He paints a broad, grand picture: imagine being dropped into this vast universe of elite athletics, tasked with guiding these young souls on a mission for athletic greatness. The responsibility placed on coaches is great for they are tasked with helping these young men (and women) grow into well balanced adults.

Kazadi emphasized another message that often gets overlooked in athletics: teaching young men to treat women with respect. That might sound unrelated to football or training sessions, but it’s exactly the kind of lesson that sticks with them long after their playing days are over. He talked about the small, everyday behaviors - thanking the cafeteria lady, picking up after yourself, treating others with dignity. These aren’t just life skills, they're foundational values. As coaches, we’re in a position to reinforce those lessons until they become part of who these young people are.

The heart of coaching is about teaching respect and building people. Demanding respect, gratitude, and accountability will carry over into their relationships, their careers, and one day influence their communities. Kaz makes it clear he is not just producing athletes, but shaping citizens and future leaders.

Personally, I see coaching through the lens of parenting. Like any good parent, you don’t get tired of repeating the message. You wake up every day and say the same things: brush your teeth, make your bed, show up on time, say thank you. You repeat it because it is important. Building character is a long, sometimes frustrating process, but one that pays off in the long run.

Kaz also relates coaching to being a shepherd, not a predator. You’re not trying to break your athletes or knock them down every time they stumble. You guiding them and uplifting them. Helping them across when river when it gets rough. This requires consistency and being present.

At the end of the day, that’s what coaching is really about. It's not just about the game, it’s a chance to shape the future. The impact we have as coaches will last a lifetime. I call those coaching scars. Many players leave major athletics with emotional, and physical scars, that run deep and can affect them for the entirety of their lives. As a coach, and parent, make sure you do what is right and influence your young ones in most positive way.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter.

