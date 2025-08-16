Everyday Athlete On SI

Movement Snacks: The Small Bites of Fitness Your Day Is Missing

Think of them as the snack-sized version of your workout—quick bursts of movement that keep your body active, your metabolism firing, and your mind sharp. Whether you’re chained to a desk or constantly on the go, these “movement snacks” can transform your health without overhauling your routine.

John Durrett

Fitness and movement should be done daily, if not multiple times a day.
Fitness and movement should be done daily, if not multiple times a day. / Created with AI

Why Your Gym Session Isn’t Enough

Forget potato chips—it’s time to start snacking on something that will actually boost your health. And no, we’re not talking about beef jerky or carrot sticks. We’re talking about movement snacks—quick bursts of activity you sprinkle throughout your day to counteract the damage of too much sitting.

Small Moves, Big Payoff

With so many jobs and lifestyles becoming increasingly chair-bound, it’s easy to spend hours glued to a desk. That constant sitting slows your metabolism, reduces calorie burn, and can take a serious toll on your long-term health and performance. Even if you’re hitting the gym for an hour after work, that single session might not be enough to offset the other 23 hours you’re barely moving.

Your Daily Dose of Motion

The fix? Keep the gym sessions, but add in short, frequent bouts of movement throughout the day. These micro-workouts, or "movement snacks", don’t replace strength training or cardio—they supplement it, keeping your body engaged and your energy high throughout the day.

Movement Snacks

Here are a few “movement snack” ideas to try:

Set a movement timer. Every 20–30 minutes, stand up and knock out a quick 30–60 seconds of squats, lunges, or any move you enjoy. Lower-body exercises tend to deliver the most payoff, but consistency is king.

Walk while you talk. Take phone calls on a headset and pace while you chat. It’s great for your body, and you may even think more clearly.

Change your desk game. Try a walking desk, or just stack a box on top of your current desk to make a standing desk. Switching between sitting and standing keeps your muscles active.

Staying hydrated is important, but consider downsizing your water bottle. Smaller bottles mean more trips to refill, which is a sneaky way to add extra steps. Bonus: more hydration = more bathroom breaks = even more movement.

Make coffee breaks active. If there’s a café nearby, walk or bike there instead of driving.

Start Early

Front-load your day. Wake up 10–20 minutes earlier for a walk, run, or a quick bodyweight circuit. Sprinkle similar breaks throughout your day—you’ll be surprised how much activity adds up. Replace your doom scrolling with some doom strolling.

Go Old School

Go old-school with isometrics. While seated, tense your leg muscles for 10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5–6 times before moving on to your glutes, core, arms, and shoulders. Push against immovable objects for an extra challenge.

The Takeaway

All these movement snacks are quick, low-effort, and don’t really require any equipment. Over time, they can help you burn more calories, improve circulation, boost focus, and keep your fitness trending upward—all without having to overhaul your entire schedule.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
John Durrett
JOHN DURRETT

John Durrett is a seasoned strength and conditioning coach with nearly two decades of hands-on experience across every level of the industry. A lifelong martial artist with over 30 years of training, he holds black belts and instructor certifications in multiple disciplines. In addition to his work in martial arts, John has also competed in various lifting competitions, bringing both competitive insight and personal grit to his coaching practice. Throughout his career, John has worked with athletes of all ages and ability levels—from first-graders and senior citizens to Olympians and professional athletes. His coaching philosophy is rooted in long-term development, functional movement, and sustainable progress. John’s personal journey adds powerful depth to his professional work. In 2007, he graduated high school weighing 315 pounds. After years of struggling with his weight, he reached a turning point in college, recognizing the urgent need for change. Through dedicated study of nutrition and exercise, he transformed his life—ultimately dropping to 170 pounds and gaining a passion for helping others do the same. He is a certified NSCA CSCS and Power Athlete Coach, with more than 20 additional certifications and countless hours of continuing education in exercise science, nutrition, and performance. Beyond strength coaching, John has helped hundreds of personal training clients lose weight, build strength, and improve their quality of life. An in-demand educator, John has been invited to lead seminars across the country on topics including exercise science, martial arts, and meditation—sharing not just knowledge, but a deep understanding of physical and mental transformation.

Home/Mentorship