No Time? Make Time. How I Train as a Father of Four and Full-Time Professional
Training with time constraints is one of the biggest challenges for working professionals, especially for those of us who have kids. As a father of four daughters, I know how easy it is to put your own health on the back burner. Between long work hours and evenings packed with practices, games, and family responsibilities, time isn’t just tight…it’s nearly extinct.
That’s why I started waking up before the world. Before the emails, the chaos, and even the coffee. For me, 4:00 AM is the sweet spot. It’s the only time I can count on being fully in control over my day. It’s quiet. It’s uninterrupted. It’s mine, and that’s when I train.
Now, I’m not here to tell you that 4:00 AM is the magic hour for everyone. Your sweet spot might be lunch, late at night, or split sessions across the week. What matters isn’t when you train, it’s that you train. That you make time. That you prioritize yourself so that you are stronger. A stronger parent. A stronger professional. A stronger person.
Too often, social media influencers paint a fantasy that every workout is a Rocky montage. It’s either sunrise sweat fests or midnight beast modes, but let’s be real. For most of us, people with jobs, kids, and responsibilities, motivation doesn’t show up dressed in a cape. Some mornings, I hit snooze three times before I drag myself into the kitchen to slam a pre-workout. Other days, I sleep in and lift in the evening, caffeine-free and dead tired.
The key isn’t perfection, it’s consistency.
At minimum, aim for two solid lifting sessions a week. That’s your foundation. If you can get four to six workouts in, outstanding. Life happens, don’t beat yourself up. Missing a workout doesn’t make you a failure. It makes you human. This isn’t a six-week to get shredded race; it’s a lifelong marathon. Being an everyday athlete means showing up when you can, adapting when you have to, and staying in it for the long haul.
Some days you’ll feel unstoppable. For others, five pounds will feel like fifty. On those days, I still show up…but I don’t force it. I lift what I can and move on. That’s the true discipline the social media influencers preach about. That’s progress. That’s what keeps you in the game for years, not weeks.
So if you’re reading this thinking “I don’t have time”, hear this: You won’t find time. You have to make it. Whether it’s 4:00 AM in a quiet garage, your lunch break in a crowded gym, or late at night in a corner of your basement, find your moment. And take it.
You’re worth it.