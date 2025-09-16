Phones Are Wrecking Kids’ Sleep—and Their Athletic Performance

The Alarming Link Between Screens and Sleep Loss

In today's always-on digital world, phones are quietly stealing one of the most essential elements of youth development: sleep. For everyday athletes—kids and teens balancing sports, school, and social lives—this growing issue can silently sabotage performance, recovery, and overall well-being.

A recently published review reveals a stark reality: 90% of studies examining youth screen use found an association with delayed bedtimes and reduced total sleep time. Nearly 60% of American youth report using screens in the hour before bedtime, and three-quarters keep devices in their bedrooms.

Why Sleep Matters for Young Athletes

Sleep isn't just rest—it's a biological recovery process. Inadequate sleep has been linked to emotional instability, poor academic performance, and increased risk of childhood obesity. For athletes, these effects are magnified: lack of sleep slows reaction times, weakens focus, and impairs muscle repair. The review also notes that short sleep duration raises the risk of mental health challenges and chronic fatigue—two factors that can derail both training and competition.

How Phones Disrupt Sleep

The problem isn't simply "too much screen time." Several mechanisms are at play:

Time displacement – staying on devices pushes back bedtime. Psychological stimulation – games, social media, and videos keep the brain alert when it should be winding down. Light exposure – phone screens emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin (the sleep hormone) and shifts the circadian clock.

Children are especially vulnerable. Research shows they are more sensitive to evening light exposure than adults, meaning phones have an outsized impact on their ability to fall asleep.

Solutions for Parents, Coaches, and Athletes

Experts recommend several sleep-friendly screen habits:

Keep devices out of the bedroom to prevent late-night use.

to prevent late-night use. Power down 30–60 minutes before bedtime to allow the brain and body to relax.

to allow the brain and body to relax. Replace screens with calming routines like stretching, reading, or listening to quiet music.

like stretching, reading, or listening to quiet music. Model good behavior—adults should follow the same rules to set a clear example.

For athletes in particular, prioritizing these habits is essential. Just as training schedules and nutrition are managed for optimal performance, so too should sleep be protected from digital interference.

Phones may feel like harmless downtime, but their hidden cost is steep—especially for the youth striving to compete, grow, and thrive.

