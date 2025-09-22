Ranger Leader Humbles Himself: Judd Linehard’s Brutal Wake-Up Call in the Regiment

Confident Beginnings

When Judd Lienhard transitioned from the 10th Mountain Division to the elite Ranger Regiment, he felt ready. He had a solid athletic background and considered himself a strong runner. "I was a pretty fast runner in 10th Mountain," Judd explained on Power Athlete Radio. "But when I got to Ranger Regiment, it was a whole different level."

He quickly realized that what passed for "fast" in his old unit barely met the minimum in the Regiment. "If you were running a two-mile in over 13 minutes, you were basically in the remedial group," he said. “They'd pull you aside and say, 'Hey man, you gotta fix yourself.'"

Letting Off the Gas

Not long into his time with the Rangers, Judd made a critical mistake—he backed off his endurance training for a couple of months. Life got in the way, priorities shifted, and that edge he had started to dull. Unfortunately, in the Ranger Regiment, there's no hiding behind a desk or a title.

"I kind of got away from some of my endurance training for about two months," he said. "I thought I'd be fine, but the Regiment doesn't forgive lapses like that."

The Humbling Run

The moment of truth came during a particularly grueling training session. The platoon went out for a long-distance run in weight vests, immediately followed by a rope climb. As the platoon leader, Judd was expected to set the tone. Instead, he was the one falling behind.

"I was the slowest one in my platoon. By far," he recalled. "They were waiting on me. I cramped up afterward. It was one of the most embarrassing moments of my military career."

More Than Just a Physical Failure

For Judd, the sting of that day wasn't just physical—it was deeply personal. He felt like he'd failed as a leader. "It wasn't just about being slow," he said. "It was about the standard I was setting. How could I ask more of my guys if I couldn't keep up?"

That moment became a turning point. The embarrassment became fuel.

A New Approach to Training and Leadership

From that point forward, Judd overhauled his training. He brought endurance back to the forefront and committed to consistently pushing himself—not just to keep up, but to lead.

"It was painful. It was humbling. But it was also necessary," he said. "That moment taught me that being in the Regiment means constantly earning it—physically, mentally, and as a leader."

