Reclaiming Manhood: The Modern Muscular Christianity Movement
I started reading about Teddy Roosevelt and came across the fact that he was a believer in the Muscular Christian Movement. This got me going down a rabbit hole of, What is this, and Why did it fall out of favor. Then I ended up wondering what it would look like if it had a renaissance.
Men today have been sold a watered-down version of masculinity, and Christianity has often become passive in the process.
For generations, faith was tied to action, grit, and resilience. The men who shaped history were builders, leaders, and warriors; they saw physical strength and spiritual strength as connected. They believed you couldn’t lead or protect without both. This mindset was the foundation of the Muscular Christianity movement of the 19th and early 20th centuries. And it’s exactly what we need to bring back today.
What Was Muscular Christianity?
Muscular Christianity began as a response to the idea that faith was just about quiet reflection or detached piety. Leaders like Charles Kingsley, Thomas Hughes, and later Theodore Roosevelt argued that true Christianity demanded action, courage, and strength.
They believed:
- A man’s body was a tool for service.
- Discipline and hard work were spiritual virtues.
- Leadership and protection were moral duties.
This movement built the foundation for organizations like the YMCA, youth sports programs, and the very concept of using athletics to build character. It’s time to take those principles and make them modern again.
The Modern Muscular Christianity Call to Action
If you want to lead your family, your community, and your faith with strength and purpose, it starts with adopting these five core principles:
1. Strength as Stewardship
Your body isn’t just yours—it’s a gift. Train it. Maintain it. Use it to serve your family and community. Strong fathers create strong families.
2. Courageous Faith in Action
Faith is more than just belief; it’s how you show up in the world. Step into hard situations with courage, even when it’s uncomfortable.
3. Brotherhood Over Isolation
Men grow stronger when they challenge each other. Surround yourself with other men who push you—whether in the gym, in faith, or life.
4. Discipline Builds Dominion
Your daily habits shape your destiny. Get up early. Train hard. Lead with intention. Laziness is the enemy of both manhood and faith.
5. Service and Sacrifice as Strength
Your strength is meant for others. Lead your kids, protect your spouse, and serve your community. True masculinity is measured in what you give, not what you take.
What Does This Look Like Today?
Imagine if men’s groups at churches weren’t just coffee and small talk but faith and fitness, outdoor challenges, and brotherhood missions. Imagine if your kids saw you training not just to look better, but to be a leader in your home.
This is about rejecting mediocrity and embracing what Theodore Roosevelt called “the strenuous life.” A life where strength and faith work together, where men take ownership instead of sitting on the sidelines.
The Challenge
- Start training—3 days a week minimum.
- Pick a skill to learn with your kids (hiking, boxing, weightlifting).
- Start a brotherhood—even if it’s just 2-3 men holding each other accountable.
- Lead by faith; pray with your family and show them a man who walks his talk.
Now you have your work cut out for you, time to start swining the axe and blazing a trail.