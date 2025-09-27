The Game Slows Down on the Front Porch

It’s 7:12 a.m., and the air has that crisp Kentucky stillness that seems to only exist before the day remembers it has work to do. My coffee is hot, well warm at least after I add creamer. My chair is comfy, and beside me, close enough for our elbows to bump, is my wife. We’re not talking much, not because we have nothing to say, but because the front porch does most of the talking for us.

In front of us, the bird feeder sways just enough to make the chickadees work for their breakfast. Cardinals flash red like they know they’re the crowd favorite. Although their feathers are more muted, The female cardinals have brighter beaks than the males. A blue jay, loud and unapologetic, cuts in and takes his turn. Morning dives wait on the ground for whatever falls as they’re too big to perch on the feeder.

The hummingbirds are the most dramatic to watch. Not because of their beauty and majesty in flying, we have a male green throat who guards the feeders closest to the house and will not let any other hummingbirds sip nectar there. So we put a third feeder out by the mailbox and he seems to not mind them drinking out there. They are relentless in trying to drink from the feeders closest to the house and he is a greater degree of relentlessness in defending his turf.

We watch it all play out like it’s the morning’s main event, because, in a way, it is.

There’s something about these slow moments that feels like training, though not the kind you measure in reps or miles. It’s training in patience, in presence, in noticing. It’s choosing to be here, together, instead of letting the day’s to-do list run the scoreboard.

When I think about being an athlete in life, not just in sport, it’s days like this that matter. The porch is our arena, the coffee is our fuel, and the birds are a reminder that joy isn’t always in the big plays. Sometimes it’s in the quiet passes, the shared glances, and the fact that the person beside you is still the one you want in your corner. Family and friends and quiet moments without our phones. These matter more than we realize.

We’ll get up soon enough. The day will speed up, and so will we. But for now, we sit, sip, and watch the little victories flutter in and out, knowing these are the reps that really count.

