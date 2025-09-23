The Great Misdiagnosis: How Sleep Loss Can Look Like Low T, Depression, and More

The Mistake Even Good Doctors Make

Too often, we treat lab results like a final answer.



Testosterone comes back low? Prescribe testosterone.

Patient struggles with energy, mood, motivation? Label it depression.

Blood pressure rising? Time for medication.



But here's what most physicians - and patients - fail to ask: What was this person’s sleep like in the weeks leading up to these labs or symptoms?



In my experience, it’s the most overlooked variable in modern medicine. Sleep deprivation doesn't just make you tired. It mimics disease states. In many cases, I begin by supporting patients with foundational changes to sleep hygiene and, when appropriate, using natural sleep supplements to help reset the body's sleep architecture before considering any other intervention. If you skip over that foundational factor, you risk chasing phantom diagnoses - and prescribing solutions that ignore the real problem.

Sleep Deprivation Alters Physiology - Rapidly

Let’s talk biology.



Within just one week of restricted sleep, total testosterone in young, healthy males can drop by up to 10–15%. Growth hormone, which supports tissue repair and metabolism, is similarly blunted. Chronically elevated cortisol - your body’s primary stress hormone - begins to erode your ability to recover, think clearly, or regulate mood.



Your body interprets inadequate sleep as a threat. It responds with a stress physiology: downregulating anabolic hormones (like testosterone), upregulating catabolic pathways (like cortisol), impairing insulin sensitivity, and disrupting neurotransmitter balance. All of this happens before you ever feel “sleep deprived.”



Clinically, what I see in this state looks nearly identical to what many doctors would call low T or major depressive disorder. Low libido, poor memory, difficulty concentrating, emotional volatility, fatigue, even weight gain - these are not simply hormonal or psychiatric issues. They are predictable consequences of disrupted sleep architecture.

Lessons from a No-Prescription Environment

When I was assigned as the physician to the Navy SEALs, I wasn’t permitted to prescribe long-term medications. The reason was straightforward: once someone is reliant on a drug, they're no longer deployable. If they can’t access that medication in the field, it puts them - and their team - at risk.



That constraint changed the way I practiced medicine. I couldn’t default to the prescription pad. I had to look deeper.



What I found was that nearly every operator who came into my clinic with symptoms that looked hormonal or psychiatric was also getting poor-quality sleep. Often, they were sedating themselves with Ambien, alcohol, or both. Most were getting four to five hours of disrupted sleep per night.



So, I made sleep the first intervention. Not hormone replacement. Not antidepressants. Just restoring natural sleep. When we did that, many of the guys saw their testosterone and growth hormone levels double or even triple from the depleted baselines caused by poor sleep. These were dramatic physiological shifts driven entirely by restoring sleep. Mood, energy, and motivation followed. No medication required.

Why This Applies Far Beyond the SEAL Teams

The average American isn’t jumping out of helicopters, but the biological rules don’t change.



Sleep is not passive rest. It’s a daily recalibration of the neuroendocrine system. During deep sleep, testosterone production peaks. Growth hormone pulses. Cortisol drops to its lowest level in the 24-hour cycle. REM sleep helps regulate emotional memory, decision-making, and mood.



When you compromise this cycle - by staying up too late, using blue light into the evening, drinking alcohol before bed, or simply burning the candle at both ends - you set off a chain reaction. The symptoms you begin to feel can easily be mistaken for something more “serious.”



Low motivation doesn’t always require a diagnosis of depression. Lagging performance in the gym doesn’t always require testosterone injections. A cascade of hormonal shifts may look pathological on paper, when in reality, they’re adaptive responses to insufficient recovery.

The Responsible Path Forward

As physicians - and as individuals seeking to perform at our best - we need to shift the default.



Before we chase a diagnosis or commit to a lifelong prescription, we must first ask: Is this person sleeping enough, and sleeping well?



If not, that’s not a side issue. It’s the root of the problem.



When sleep is restored, hormones normalize, mood stabilizes, cognition sharpens, and resilience returns. It doesn’t mean medication is never necessary. But it does mean we should stop calling something a disorder if the body is simply responding to chronic exhaustion.



Fix sleep first. Then see what’s left.

