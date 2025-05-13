The Hip Extension Gap: Why Most Strength Programs Miss This Sprinting Essential
In a strength and conditioning world dominated by bilateral lifts and traditional barbell movements, Dr. Kelly Starrett from The Ready State is sounding an alarm that should resonate with every coach and athlete: we're missing a critical piece of athletic performance - true hip extension.
Starrett discusses the concept of "hip extension", something that has largely been misinterpreted at the Power Athlete Collective for a group of coaches. Most programs associate hip extension with standing upright - think deadlifts, squats, or kettlebell swings. But biomechanically, that’s not what hip extension really is. Real hip extension occurs when the knee passes behind the glute, like the trailing leg during sprinting. Starrett argues this position isn't being trained and as a result athletes and coaches are leaving performance and durability on the table.
This isn't just semantics. True hip extension is the foundation of sprinting, acceleration, and explosive change of direction. Without it, athletes not only lose force production in critical phases of movement, but they may also develop compensations that can lead to knee, back, or Achilles issues down the line. According to Starrett, it’s not uncommon to see elite performers lacking even baseline ranges of motion in the hip, despite their excellent strength and speed. This is the result of them rarely being exposed to end-range hip extension in training and as a result could set them up for injury down the road.
This is overlooked in large part, it’s due to the dominance of sagittal-plane lifts and an overreliance on bilateral squatting patterns. Even movements that seem like they might train hip extension, like reverse lunges or Bulgarian split squats, can miss the mark if the back leg isn’t loaded properly or the torso collapses forward. Starrett emphasizes that it's not the movement itself, but the shape and loading that matter. Coaches must require an athlete's knee behind the hip with an engaged glute through a full range of motion of a movement that biases for hip extension – not as easy it sounds.
The good news: integrating hip extension work doesn’t mean overhauling your program. Starrett offers simple, practical ways to get athletes exposure to these positions without adding complexity. Loaded isometric holds in split stance, suitcase holds during lunges, or overhead pressing from a lunge position, all these variations force the athlete to stabilize and extend through the hip. It’s less about adding volume, more about intelligent placement and constraint.
For athletes and coaches serious about sprint performance, this shift in thinking is essential. As Starrett notes, some of the world’s top sprint coaches, including world renowned experts like Stu McMillan, are having these same conversations: how do we align what happens in the gym with what athletes need on the field?
Starrett's message is a call to recalibrate. Hip extension isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity for sport. And if we’re not loading that shape under control, we’re not preparing our athletes for the positions they’ll need to dominate in game speed.
The fix starts with awareness. From there, it’s about smart programming, small changes, and regular exposure. Because as Dr. Starrett puts it, "At the very least, every athlete should leave your gym having gotten their daily dose of hip extension."