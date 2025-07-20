The Truth About Cannabis and Performance | Dr. Kirk Parsley Drops a Reality Check
I had the chance to sit down with Dr. Kirk Parsley – a former Navy SEAL and sleep expert – for a no-BS conversation about cannabis and athletic performance. As someone who’s constantly looking to separate hype from hard science, I asked him point-blank: Can cannabis be a performance enhancer?
His answer was simple - cannabis decreases blood flow to the brain.
Dr. Parsley went deep on what cannabis, especially when inhaled, does to the brain. He explained that inhaling marijuana chronically decreases blood flow to the brain, not just in the moment, but for days or even weeks after use. You could quit for a week and still be walking around with suboptimal blood flow upstairs. That’s not something you want if performance, recovery, or even basic cognitive function matters to you.
We’re not talking about a temporary side effect. According to Dr. Parsley, the impact on vascular patency – how open and functional your blood vessels are – can be long-lasting.
This likely stems from inflammation or pressure changes in the brain, but the bottom line is clear: reduced blood flow means reduced performance.
And as if that weren’t enough, there’s growing concern about toxins in cannabis, especially from pesticides. With the industry being largely unregulated in many areas, more and more cannabis products are testing positive for harmful pesticides. Athletes looking for recovery hacks might not realize they’re inhaling or ingesting neurotoxins along with their THC.
There’s a growing narrative out there that cannabis is a wonder drug for recovery, pain, and sleep. But what we’re not hearing enough about is what it costs in terms of brain health, vascular function, and actual performance outcomes.
As someone who’s spent a lifetime around elite athletes, I can tell you this: nothing that compromises blood flow to the brain is helping you perform better.
If you’re serious about optimizing your body and mind, you need to rethink long-term cannabis use.
Catch the whole conversation with Dr. Kirk Parsley on Power Athlete Radio Ep. 547 for more truth about performance, recovery, and what works.