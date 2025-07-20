Everyday Athlete On SI

The Truth About Cannabis and Performance | Dr. Kirk Parsley Drops a Reality Check

Cannabis is not a performance enhancer – it’s a neurological liability. Dr. Kirk Parsley breaks down how chronic use reduces blood flow to the brain and impairs cognitive function. Learn why athletes need to think twice before calling weed a recovery tool.

John Welbourn

I had the chance to sit down with Dr. Kirk Parsley – a former Navy SEAL and sleep expert – for a no-BS conversation about cannabis and athletic performance. As someone who’s constantly looking to separate hype from hard science, I asked him point-blank: Can cannabis be a performance enhancer?

His answer was simple - cannabis decreases blood flow to the brain.

Dr. Parsley went deep on what cannabis, especially when inhaled, does to the brain. He explained that inhaling marijuana chronically decreases blood flow to the brain, not just in the moment, but for days or even weeks after use. You could quit for a week and still be walking around with suboptimal blood flow upstairs. That’s not something you want if performance, recovery, or even basic cognitive function matters to you.

We’re not talking about a temporary side effect. According to Dr. Parsley, the impact on vascular patency – how open and functional your blood vessels are – can be long-lasting.

This likely stems from inflammation or pressure changes in the brain, but the bottom line is clear: reduced blood flow means reduced performance.

And as if that weren’t enough, there’s growing concern about toxins in cannabis, especially from pesticides. With the industry being largely unregulated in many areas, more and more cannabis products are testing positive for harmful pesticides. Athletes looking for recovery hacks might not realize they’re inhaling or ingesting neurotoxins along with their THC.

There’s a growing narrative out there that cannabis is a wonder drug for recovery, pain, and sleep. But what we’re not hearing enough about is what it costs in terms of brain health, vascular function, and actual performance outcomes.

As someone who’s spent a lifetime around elite athletes, I can tell you this: nothing that compromises blood flow to the brain is helping you perform better.

If you’re serious about optimizing your body and mind, you need to rethink long-term cannabis use.

Catch the whole conversation with Dr. Kirk Parsley on Power Athlete Radio Ep. 547 for more truth about performance, recovery, and what works.

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

