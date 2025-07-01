Tough Conversations: Not as Big as the Monster in Your Head
Tough conversations. We all dread them. We avoid them. We build them up in our heads until they grow into full-blown, worst-case scenario monsters. But most of the time? They’re not nearly as bad as we imagine. I’ve learned that the hard way, and one particular experience from about seven years ago sticks with me.
I had just taken over as Director of several sustainment (read: logistics) courses at one of the Army's huge training centers. The officer before me was largely absent – both literally and in terms of leadership. He quietly faded out of the organization with no fanfare, which is unusual in the military where “going away” ceremonies and unit pride run deep. The only stories I ever heard about him involved backyard BBQs and stumbling distance from the VFW. That was the tone he’d set—relaxed, unchecked, low accountability.
And then I showed up.
It’s never easy to follow someone who ran a loose ship – especially when you come in with structure and expectations. People naturally resist change. It’s uncomfortable. Even if the change is better, the shift can feel like a loss of freedom or convenience.
There was a senior NCO in one of the courses who had been holding things together fairly well despite the lack of officer engagement. But I still had some ideas – some adjustments I felt could improve things. One of those things was simple: conducting weekly checks on our training equipment (PMCS in Army terms). Yes, the gear was static, indoors, and non-deployable, but the checks were a regulatory requirement—an inspectable one. And in the Army, no-fail tasks don’t go away just because they’re inconvenient.
So, I sent an email.
Nothing dramatic – just a standard directive that the task needed to be completed weekly. And then I got a response. One that was… sharp. Firm. Direct. And copied to the entire team.
If you’ve ever been professionally checked in front of an audience, you know the sting. He didn’t yell, but he might as well have. It was clear: this isn’t our priority, we won’t be doing that, find someone else. It was just respectful enough to avoid discipline – but just insubordinate enough to make me mad. Real mad.
At first, I wanted to fire back. My pride flared. My rank, my position – I should be respected. I wanted to hit reply-all and remind everyone of the chain of command. But I didn’t.
Instead, I waited.
I’ve learned (often the hard way) that anger is a terrible first draft. Waiting a day gave me time to cool off – and it also gave me a chance to model emotional discipline to the team.
Still, that night I built up the conversation in my head. I played it out over and over. I imagined a confrontation. A shouting match. A dramatic moment. I was ready to tell him to step outside the classroom and brace for impact. But what actually happened? Nothing like that.
I ran into him the next day when no one else was around. I had planned on asking him to step out of his office and speak to me so as not to have the confrontation with everyone around. I got lucky and we happened to bump into each other in an empty hallway. It was the perfect chance. I asked him – calmly – why he responded the way he did. I think he’d had a night to think about it too. While he didn’t outright apologize, he acknowledged that there could’ve been a better way to share his disagreement.
We talked it through. We agreed the task wasn’t our top priority, but it still had to be done. We landed on a compromise: he could choose when it got done, as long as it got done. Simple. Effective. Done.
And all that stress I had built up? All that anxiety and mental rehearsal? Useless.
Here’s the lesson:
Most of the time, what we’re dreading isn’t the event itself – it’s our imagination running wild. We catastrophize. We expect explosions and rebellion, when most of the time what we get is conversation and resolution.
The best thing we can do when something’s weighing on us is to walk right into it. Don’t write a novel in your head. Don’t let fear dictate your leadership. Don’t be ruled by pride. Take a breath. Take a walk. Then have the conversation.
It won’t always go perfectly. But even a hard conversation handled with calm and humility will earn more respect than any fiery email or rank-pulling demand ever will.
So to every leader, every dad, every team member:
Don’t avoid the tough talks. Don’t let fear win. Go hit your problems head-on.
They’re often not nearly as bad as you think. And every time you do, you get better at it.
Face it. Speak with clarity. And lead with courage.