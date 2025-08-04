Train or Be Left Behind: John McPhee on Why Readiness Is the Ultimate Equalizer
I sat down recently with my friend John McPhee – former Delta operator, relentless trainer, and all-around straight shooter – for a fun, no punches pulled Power Athlete Radio podcast. In just a few minutes, John dropped a hammer of truth on something we've been preaching for years: the difference between average and exceptional lies in your preparation.
It started with a familiar scenario. Someone walks onto the range, picks up a weapon, and suddenly everyone's equal. As John says, "Sam Colt says we're all equal." And on paper, maybe we are. A weapon can be a great equalizer, right up to the point it is not.
"All men are created equal," John continues, "until a guy learns how to train a little bit. Then we're not equal anymore.”
The moment someone puts in the time and effort to transform themselves, you're no longer dealing with a peer; you're dealing with someone who has committed to readiness as a way of life. As John stated, "I am superior because I was ready for this moment." That might be harsh, but it is the truth, and he has the well-earned right to say it.
This isn't just about firearms or Tier One operators. This is about life. About the everyday athlete. The father who trains before work, the short order cook who hits the gym after a double shift, the coach still grinding through off-season workouts. Readiness is more than a physical condition – it is a state of mind, always to be prepared for what could happen.
John and I have trained together in the gym and on the mats – he is a skilled purple belt in Jiujitsu. And whether it's in a fight or on the street, the cost of not being prepared can have dire consequences for everyone involved. But even outside those high-stakes arenas, the principle still holds. Physical readiness is a personal responsibility. It's about honoring your capabilities and respecting your potential.
We've said it before: you don't rise to the occasion – you fall to your level of training. And if that level is low, you're not just risking performance; you're also compromising your security. You're risking your neck, your survival, and credibility.
In my world, training isn't optional. It's not a side hobby or distraction. It's a foundation. It's what makes you capable in a world that doesn't give you a warm-up. It's what you need to thrive in times of uncertainty.
So when John says, "we're not equal anymore," he's not trying to insult. He's throwing down a challenge. A wake-up call. Because if you want to be more than average – if you want to be ready when it counts – you've got to earn that edge every day.
Stay ready. Stay lethal.