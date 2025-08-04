Everyday Athlete On SI

Train or Be Left Behind: John McPhee on Why Readiness Is the Ultimate Equalizer

Mastery isn’t given—it’s earned through training, reps, and relentless readiness. Former Delta Force Operator John McPhee breaks down why physical and mental preparedness separates winners from victims. Time to up your readiness.

John Welbourn

Train or Be Left Behind: John McPhee on Why Readiness Is the Ultimate Equalizer
Train or Be Left Behind: John McPhee on Why Readiness Is the Ultimate Equalizer / Power Athlete

I sat down recently with my friend John McPhee – former Delta operator, relentless trainer, and all-around straight shooter – for a fun, no punches pulled Power Athlete Radio podcast. In just a few minutes, John dropped a hammer of truth on something we've been preaching for years: the difference between average and exceptional lies in your preparation.

It started with a familiar scenario. Someone walks onto the range, picks up a weapon, and suddenly everyone's equal. As John says, "Sam Colt says we're all equal." And on paper, maybe we are. A weapon can be a great equalizer, right up to the point it is not.

"All men are created equal," John continues, "until a guy learns how to train a little bit. Then we're not equal anymore.”

The moment someone puts in the time and effort to transform themselves, you're no longer dealing with a peer; you're dealing with someone who has committed to readiness as a way of life. As John stated, "I am superior because I was ready for this moment." That might be harsh, but it is the truth, and he has the well-earned right to say it.

This isn't just about firearms or Tier One operators. This is about life. About the everyday athlete. The father who trains before work, the short order cook who hits the gym after a double shift, the coach still grinding through off-season workouts. Readiness is more than a physical condition – it is a state of mind, always to be prepared for what could happen.

John and I have trained together in the gym and on the mats – he is a skilled purple belt in Jiujitsu. And whether it's in a fight or on the street, the cost of not being prepared can have dire consequences for everyone involved. But even outside those high-stakes arenas, the principle still holds. Physical readiness is a personal responsibility. It's about honoring your capabilities and respecting your potential.

We've said it before: you don't rise to the occasion – you fall to your level of training. And if that level is low, you're not just risking performance; you're also compromising your security. You're risking your neck, your survival, and credibility.

In my world, training isn't optional. It's not a side hobby or distraction. It's a foundation. It's what makes you capable in a world that doesn't give you a warm-up. It's what you need to thrive in times of uncertainty.

So when John says, "we're not equal anymore," he's not trying to insult. He's throwing down a challenge. A wake-up call. Because if you want to be more than average – if you want to be ready when it counts – you've got to earn that edge every day.

Stay ready. Stay lethal.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Mentorship