When Discipline Fails: How 'Chop Wood, Carry Water' Wins at Training and Life

Discipline will waver. That’s why building daily, non-negotiable habits is the real key to long-term progress. Embrace the simple rhythm of consistency and let it carry you through training, life, and everything in between.

John Welbourn

When you have a consistent training partner, the conversations start to run deeper than just reps and sets. You get to see a glimpse of this very thing in my interaction with Arash on Power Athlete Radio.

"You brought up carving out two hours of your day," he said. "And I think that's where most people miss. Life stacks up—kids, work, dinner, stress—and by the time it's 7 p.m., the last thing people want to do is drive to the gym. But even if it's just a walk around the neighborhood, it's still something. It's still showing up."

What Arash was talking about was consistency—the unsexy, unmarketable side of training; something every adult wrestles with daily. We live in a world where everything is urgent, optimized, and results-driven. However, the truth is that none of that matters without the discipline to show up, especially when it's inconvenient.

Arash brings it back to the title of Joshua Medcalf's book, "Chop Wood, Carry Water."

It's a simple statement and an old approach that stands the test of time. And it's a strategy that you can trust to work.

I have long survived on the belief that "Discipline waivers. Habits win." It's a comforting truth that discipline is not always easy, but habits, once formed, are the real champions.

If your identity includes training, lifting weights, or practicing combatives, such as jiu-jitsu, then it's not a daily decision; it's a default setting. You're not dragging yourself to the gym out of guilt or pressure. You're going because not going would feel weird.

This is what Arash and I return to again and again – don't chase the momentary high. We're looking for the days where nothing's exciting, nothing's special—and we still put in the work. Two hours. Every day.

Simple, right?

And look, not everyone needs two hours to train. That's not the point. The point is carving out time that's yours—time where you take ownership of your body and apply your routine to beat back Father Time. Whether it's strength training, a walk, or stretching on the living room floor, it adds up.

Because when the habit is set, the results take care of themselves.

Chop wood. Carry water. And then do it all over again. Day after day. This is the rhythm of success; embrace it.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9-year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. He attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. John has worked closely with the US Military and has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance. Since 2013, he has hosted the Power Athlete Radio podcast. John resides in Austin, Texas, with his family.

