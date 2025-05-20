Everyday Athlete On SI

Why America’s Athletic Talent Is Wasted Without Elite Coaches

Talent alone doesn’t win championships - coaching, culture, and structure do. Discover how USA Gymnastics Coach Chris Sommer's proven system has consistently produced national-level athletes. Find out what’s really holding back America’s next generation of stars from greatness

John Welbourn

In an era of highlight reels and viral training clips, it's easy to forget what true athletic development really takes. During a powerful moment on Power Athlete Radio, legendary gymnastics coach Chris Sommer made a statement that should echo across every level of sport: “I can’t develop what’s not there. Everywhere I’ve ever been, I’ve always put athletes on the U.S. national team.” I have long said on Power Athlete Radio and in my many talks around the globe that athletic success starts with genetics, geography and opportunity. After listening to Coach Sommer on the podcast, I am adding alignment to the list.

Sommer, the founder of GymnasticBodies and former U.S. National Team coach, does not sugarcoat. His track record is clear - wherever he goes, athletes rise to the top. But as he points out, it’s not just about raw talent. “There’s talent everywhere. There’s a shortage of high-level coaches who know how to develop that talent,” he says.

This isn’t just a gymnastics issue, it’s a national issue across all sports. Talent is not the limiting factor. Many times, it is the system. And that system includes coaches, the gym and the training environment, athlete support and the parents. “If the parents and I aren’t on the same page, it’s over when the athlete becomes a teenager. And I’ve wasted 6,000 hours.”

That number - 6,000 hours - should cause everyone to pause. That’s the cost (or buy in) of misalignment. All the reps, all the effort, all the grind are wasted if the support system isn’t on the same page.

Sommer’s comments destroy any form of romanticism of the “one-hit wonder” coach - the one who lucked into a prodigy and rode that wave to Olympic gold. Chris challenges us to look deeper and examine a history of excellence across years of athletes. If not, the truth may be harder to accept: the coach didn’t build it, they many times inherited it.

This is where Coach Sommer shines. For him, coaching isn’t about maximizing a single talent. It’s about engineering repeatable systems that sharpen every blade.

“I’ll take grit over talent,” he says, recounting athletes who couldn’t do a cartwheel for years but maxed out their weak hand through discipline and consistency.

Our conversation spanned coaching culture, elite preparation, and even parenting philosophies. And through that conversation we landed on one powerful truth: greatness is systemic. Talent alone doesn’t win championships. It needs structure, time, and rock-solid standards.

Sommer speaks about sharpening the blade – something you have heard me say many times over many years. We are not forging weapons from scratch – coaching at this level involves refining what's already there. But even the dullest blades will become dangerous with sharpening precision. His process borrows heavily from the Russian and Chinese systems—disciplined repetition, long-term preparation, and an unwavering commitment to fundamentals. “You see the Russians and Chinese still doing their basics backstage at the Olympics. You’ll never see that from Americans,” he says. “We rush the process.”

That rush is what break many young athletes—not the physically, but emotionally. When the system fails to support the slow burn of greatness, it creates bitterness, burnout, and missed windows. For many college athletes, especially in women’s gymnastics, university competition becomes a consolation prize. They’re no longer improving; they’re just treading on faded glories to earn an education.

What Sommer calls for is a renaissance in coaching culture. Not in hype, not in marketing, but in mastery. In understanding that you don’t train for today, you train for what’s possible three years from now. You train for the reps that build stability. You coach not for medals, but for human development through aligned systems and relentless integrity.

“We all say we want to be great,” he says. “But most aren’t wired for it. You either rise to the challenge or you fold.”

In a world chasing shortcuts, Coach’s message cuts through the BS - if we want world-class results, we need world-class systems and this must start with the coach.

