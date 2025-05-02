Everyday Athlete On SI

Why Great Athletes Don't Always Make Great Coaches and What It Really Takes to Build a Winning System

If you think being a great player automatically makes you a great coach, think again. Building a winning system isn’t about talent. It’s about creating something that’s scalable, repeatable, and built to last.

John Welbourn

Why Great Athletes Don't Always Make Great Coaches
Why Great Athletes Don't Always Make Great Coaches / Power Athlete

On Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Derin McMains to talk about how coaching is evolving at the highest levels of sport, and what it really takes to be successful today.

I opened the conversation by pointing out something I’ve been seeing for a while now: the wave of young, ambitious coaches flooding into the NFL. Guys like Mike McDaniel, Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan - they’re reshaping the game with new ideas, different energy, and a whole new approach to coaching.

Like I said during the show, "This is a different game than what the old-school guys were talking about."

The reality is, today’s athletes and today’s game demand innovation and adaptability, not just doing things the way they’ve always been done. But even with all this fresh blood coming in, I made sure to point out that experience still matters, if you know how to evolve.

Andy Reid, “Big Red,” is the perfect example. He’s the only coach in NFL history to take two teams to over 100 wins and six championship games. He is proof that being seasoned doesn’t mean being stuck, it means you’ve got to be willing to grow with the game, not get left behind.

We also got into something that a lot of people overlook, why great players don’t always make great coaches. The reality is, the skillset that makes someone an elite athlete isn’t something you can easily teach or replicate.

Like I said, "Their skillset is easily replicated."

Coaching isn’t about what you can do, it’s about creating systems and methods that other people can succeed with. That’s real coaching.

Derin and I kept going on this point, whether it’s in sport, business, or anything else, success only happens if your system is scalable. I said it straight: "For something to work, it has to be repeatable and replicatable." If you can’t hand off the playbook, or the gym model, or the training program to someone else and get the same results, then you don’t really have a system - you’ve just got a hustle that depends 100% on you.

And that’s exactly why I built Power Athlete the way I did.

My mission isn’t about one-off success stories or chasing unicorn athletes. It’s about building programs, systems, and methodologies that work - across the board, for any athlete willing to put in the work.

Like I said, "If I have a Power Athlete franchise of gyms, and mine’s the only successful one, then I’ve done what I needed to."

The system has to stand on its own - it has to deliver results whether I’m there or not.

At the end of the day, whether you’re coaching an NFL team or running your own business, it all comes down to the same truth: If you can’t adapt, and you can’t scale it, you’re not going to last.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Mentorship