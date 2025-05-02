Why Great Athletes Don't Always Make Great Coaches and What It Really Takes to Build a Winning System
On Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Derin McMains to talk about how coaching is evolving at the highest levels of sport, and what it really takes to be successful today.
I opened the conversation by pointing out something I’ve been seeing for a while now: the wave of young, ambitious coaches flooding into the NFL. Guys like Mike McDaniel, Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan - they’re reshaping the game with new ideas, different energy, and a whole new approach to coaching.
Like I said during the show, "This is a different game than what the old-school guys were talking about."
The reality is, today’s athletes and today’s game demand innovation and adaptability, not just doing things the way they’ve always been done. But even with all this fresh blood coming in, I made sure to point out that experience still matters, if you know how to evolve.
Andy Reid, “Big Red,” is the perfect example. He’s the only coach in NFL history to take two teams to over 100 wins and six championship games. He is proof that being seasoned doesn’t mean being stuck, it means you’ve got to be willing to grow with the game, not get left behind.
We also got into something that a lot of people overlook, why great players don’t always make great coaches. The reality is, the skillset that makes someone an elite athlete isn’t something you can easily teach or replicate.
Like I said, "Their skillset is easily replicated."
Coaching isn’t about what you can do, it’s about creating systems and methods that other people can succeed with. That’s real coaching.
Derin and I kept going on this point, whether it’s in sport, business, or anything else, success only happens if your system is scalable. I said it straight: "For something to work, it has to be repeatable and replicatable." If you can’t hand off the playbook, or the gym model, or the training program to someone else and get the same results, then you don’t really have a system - you’ve just got a hustle that depends 100% on you.
And that’s exactly why I built Power Athlete the way I did.
My mission isn’t about one-off success stories or chasing unicorn athletes. It’s about building programs, systems, and methodologies that work - across the board, for any athlete willing to put in the work.
Like I said, "If I have a Power Athlete franchise of gyms, and mine’s the only successful one, then I’ve done what I needed to."
The system has to stand on its own - it has to deliver results whether I’m there or not.
At the end of the day, whether you’re coaching an NFL team or running your own business, it all comes down to the same truth: If you can’t adapt, and you can’t scale it, you’re not going to last.