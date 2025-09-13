Why Your Old Routine Isn’t Working Anymore: Samantha Christine on Hormone Shifts

Honoring Hormonal Shifts as Women Evolve

In my conversation with Samantha Christine from SamCFit on Power Athlete Radio, we explored a topic that often goes unaddressed: hormones, particularly for women navigating their 30s, pregnancy, postpartum, and everything in between.

Samantha brought a refreshing level of honesty to the topic. She spoke from personal experience about how drastically things can shift hormonally as you move through different seasons of life. What worked in your late teens or 20s, whether it's your diet, your training plan, or your recovery routine, often just doesn't cut it anymore. And that realization can be incredibly frustrating.

What Worked Then May Not Work Now

In your 20s, your body is often more forgiving. You can train hard, eat on the go, recover fast, and still get results. But as Samantha pointed out, when you hit your 30s, especially after having kids, your body's internal environment changes. Hormones shift. Energy levels fluctuate. And if you don't adapt your strategy, you're going to hit a wall.

Whether it's postpartum recovery, the impact of birth control, or just the natural hormonal transition of aging, your body is sending new signals. Ignoring those changes or trying to "push through" the way you used to can backfire—leading to burnout, stalled progress, or even injury.

Adapting Instead of Overtraining

Samantha's perspective is all about awareness, not restriction. She encourages women to pay attention, to get curious, and to adjust instead of grinding harder when things stop working. That might mean scaling back on high-intensity work, changing how you fuel, or even just permitting yourself to rest more during certain phases of your cycle.

She's a big proponent of tools like hormone panels, cycle tracking, and simply learning to listen to your body. It's not about doing less—it's about doing what's actually effective for where you are right now.

Empowerment Through Education and Self-Awareness

At the end of the day, Samantha's message is one of empowerment. Your body isn't broken, it's just evolving. And when you take the time to understand what it needs, you gain more control, not less. Adapting to your hormones isn't about lowering your standards—it's about setting smarter ones.

This is the kind of conversation more women need to hear.

Because when you work with your body, you stop fighting uphill battles—and start seeing real, lasting progress.