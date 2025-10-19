You’re Taking Melatonin Wrong (According to a Sleep Expert)

Melatonin is one of the most widely used over-the-counter sleep aids today. You’ll find it on every supplement aisle, with labels promising better rest, fewer sleepless nights, and a more “natural” way to fall asleep. But there’s a lot the average person doesn’t know about melatonin - and it’s why I rarely recommend it as a go-to solution.

Melatonin Isn’t a Sedative - It’s a Signal

Melatonin is a hormone your brain naturally releases in response to darkness. It’s not designed to knock you out - it’s designed to signal that it’s time to start winding down. Think of it like your internal sleep “sunset.” It initiates the process, but it doesn’t maintain it.



When people take melatonin supplements, they’re often taking far more than their brain would naturally produce. That’s where the problems start. If you override your natural melatonin production regularly - especially with doses 10 to 30 times higher than physiological levels - you can start to suppress your own internal production. That means you may actually become dependent on the supplement, even though it’s not technically addictive.

Supplements Aren’t Regulated Like You Think

Here’s something most people don’t realize: supplements are not regulated by the FDA. That means the dose you see on the label might not reflect what’s actually in the bottle. Multiple studies have shown melatonin content ranging from just 5% to 450% of the labeled dose.



Imagine pouring yourself a glass of wine not knowing whether you were getting a sip or an entire bottle. That’s essentially what happens when you take unverified melatonin products.



That’s a huge issue for a hormone that works in micrograms - not milligrams. If you’re taking 3mg, 5mg, or even 10mg of melatonin every night, you could be unknowingly overpowering your system. When you stop taking it, your sleep may get worse - for weeks or even months - while your brain relearns how to produce it on its own.

How Much Is Too Much?

The human brain produces around 2 to 3 micrograms of melatonin per night. Not milligrams - micrograms. If your supplement contains more melatonin than your body can naturally produce, then by definition, it’s not a supplement anymore. At that point, it’s no longer a supplement - it’s a replacement, and that comes with consequences.



If you’re using melatonin just to initiate sleep - not maintain it - and you’re taking microgram doses that mimic what your brain would normally release, there’s usually no harm in using it nightly. But those mega-doses being sold over the counter? They’re not doing you any favors. You may wake up groggy, mess with your REM sleep, and interfere with other hormones like cortisol and testosterone. For kids, whose hormonal systems are still developing, the risks of interfering with natural hormone production are even more pronounced. Flooding a developing system with high or inconsistent doses of a hormone can have downstream effects that we don’t fully understand yet.

What I Recommend Instead

Melatonin can be useful in very specific cases - like jet lag, shift work, or resetting your sleep cycle. But it’s not a fix for chronic sleep issues. If your sleep is a mess, start by addressing the real culprits: stress, light exposure, nutrition, and bedtime habits. That’s the foundation.



Melatonin isn’t the villain - but it’s not a free pass either. Understanding how it works and using it wisely can make all the difference. If you’re going to use it, do so cautiously. Use the smallest effective dose, look for products that actually test for accurate dosing, and always prioritize the fundamentals of good sleep first.

Recommended Articles