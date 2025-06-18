3 Powerful Mindset Shifts to Stop Letting the Scale Define You
I'm Jen Widerstrom, a naturally muscular, 145-pound woman – a trait I always wore like a badge of honor until I began doing television. Much of my value on screen, especially when I was on American Gladiators and The Biggest Loser was tied to my appearance. I had to be strong, obviously, but I also felt a lot of pressure to be smaller and very lean. I followed strict diets so that I could feel fit enough to be in the outfits I needed to wear for TV, photo shoots and appearances – and then binged because I’d be training so hard and was literally starving. I lived in extremes and got to the point where I was ready to start throwing up after I ate. This was sobering because I realized if I let this become my new normal, I’d lose a piece of who I was forever. I knew I needed to cultivate a better headspace for myself and even now, as a trainer, I continue to use the same steps I used to get out of my own spiral and impart them on my clients to bring them a greater, more balanced physical and emotional perception of health.
GET OUT OF THE CYCLE OF COMPARING
On a regular basis, I find myself teaching how harmful comparing yourself to other people can be although we all know they're naturally going to happen. So I want to help you change the conversation. When you see someone, instead of saying, “I wish I had her hair,” say, “Wow, what beautiful hair. What can I do to improve my own?” Don’t let comparison spiral into feelings of self-doubt. Instead, turn your words into appreciation and action.
USE THE SCALE AS FEEDBACK – AND NOTHING MORE
My recommended strategy here depends on you. If you know you get into an obsessive headspace when you weigh yourself daily, only step on the scale in the morning on the same day once or twice a month – tops. And also keep in mind that “gaining” a few pounds is no reason to panic – it could just mean you’re really well hydrated, you’ve increased your lean muscle mass, or you're ovulating. (My body weight personally swings up and down 10lbs during the month.) Now, if you’re someone who has avoidance tendencies, I recommend weighing yourself once a week. The trick here becomes using the number as feedback, and nothing else. We often allow the voice of our emotional inner censor to be louder than the practical one, but you have the power to look at information and audit it.
"What decisions have I made this week?
And what can I do to shift things next week?”
That way you’re a part of your solution, versus a part of what’s going to set you back.
INVEST IN YOURSELF
Deep down, making healthy choices has nothing to do with the outside and has everything to do with what brings out your best qualities. That could be 40 minutes of walking a day, hitting a water goal, or sending a letter to a best friend. When you make decisions that make you feel good, you’ll end up with a life you’re proud of – because good decisions make you happy and beget more good decisions to help keep you feeling that way. Looks are one thing, by the way you spend you life is your legacy and that is where you need to spend time developing yourself.
Coming from a trainer this may be an unpopular statement, but at the end of the day, who cares if you could lose a few more pounds?
It’s so much more important to honor your shape, your happiness and who you are.