Andy Stumpf’s No-BS Approach to Leadership Will Make You Rethink Everything
At the close of his talk for Power Athlete, former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf didn’t just encourage the crowd, he challenged them. With decades of experience in high-stakes environments, from the battlefield to the boardroom, Stumpf distilled his message into three simple, uncompromising points. The central theme: set the standard, and live by it every day.
“Your standard has nothing to do with what you say…it has to do with how you conduct yourself. It’s your example. It’s what you tolerate in your presence.”
For Stumpf, leadership isn’t about speeches, titles, or intentions. It’s about consistent action, and the discipline to never lower the bar, especially when no one’s watching.
He made it clear in his words, the standards you walk past are the standards you accept. Whether it’s showing up late to work after talking about the importance of punctuality, or allowing a teammate to slack while claiming to value accountability, hypocrisy erodes leadership – a simple and powerful statement.
“If you're in a leadership role and you let your buddy get away with it, that’s your standard…no matter what you say, that's what you're choosing to stand for.”
It’s a hard truth for many – especially in organizations where familiarity and friendship can blur the lines. But for Stumpf, the stakes are too high to make excuses. Whether you're a coach, soldier, or first responder, your actions set the tone – and your tolerance defines your culture.
Stumpf spoke about intentional adversity. “Seek adversity. Every decision you make will have an easier path and a harder path. Take the hard one more often.”
In a world addicted to comfort and convenience, he emphasized that choosing the more difficult road creates resilience. Those repeated hard choices become the crucible for lasting growth and integrity.
His final point was powerful: act like the leader you aspire to become…today. Not tomorrow, today.
Everyone talks about someday. Or when the job title comes. Or when someone tells you it’s your turn. Don't fall for it. “Start preparing for the role you want…think like that person now. Move like that person now.”
Stumpf finished his talk with a single question: “Who in this room is a leader?”
Every hand went up like a shot – mine included.
His message of consistency left a lasting impression on both the audience and me.
Don’t search for hacks or shortcuts.
Create a blueprint rooted in discipline – and become the example.
Set the standard, then stick to it.
Don’t flinch when it’s uncomfortable. And never ask others to follow a path you aren’t walking yourself.