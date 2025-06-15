Everyday Athlete On SI

Andy Stumpf’s No-BS Approach to Leadership Will Make You Rethink Everything

Leadership isn’t about what you say – it’s about what you allow. Andy Stumpf’s no-excuses mindset is a wake-up call for anyone serious about performance, integrity, and accountability. Set the standard, hold the line, and lead with action.

John Welbourn

Set Your Standard w/ Andy Stumpf
Set Your Standard w/ Andy Stumpf / Power Athlete

At the close of his talk for Power Athlete, former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf didn’t just encourage the crowd, he challenged them. With decades of experience in high-stakes environments, from the battlefield to the boardroom, Stumpf distilled his message into three simple, uncompromising points. The central theme: set the standard, and live by it every day.

“Your standard has nothing to do with what you say…it has to do with how you conduct yourself. It’s your example. It’s what you tolerate in your presence.”

For Stumpf, leadership isn’t about speeches, titles, or intentions. It’s about consistent action, and the discipline to never lower the bar, especially when no one’s watching.

He made it clear in his words, the standards you walk past are the standards you accept. Whether it’s showing up late to work after talking about the importance of punctuality, or allowing a teammate to slack while claiming to value accountability, hypocrisy erodes leadership – a simple and powerful statement.

“If you're in a leadership role and you let your buddy get away with it, that’s your standard…no matter what you say, that's what you're choosing to stand for.”

It’s a hard truth for many – especially in organizations where familiarity and friendship can blur the lines. But for Stumpf, the stakes are too high to make excuses. Whether you're a coach, soldier, or first responder, your actions set the tone – and your tolerance defines your culture.

Stumpf spoke about intentional adversity. “Seek adversity. Every decision you make will have an easier path and a harder path. Take the hard one more often.”

In a world addicted to comfort and convenience, he emphasized that choosing the more difficult road creates resilience. Those repeated hard choices become the crucible for lasting growth and integrity.

His final point was powerful: act like the leader you aspire to become…today. Not tomorrow, today.

Everyone talks about someday. Or when the job title comes. Or when someone tells you it’s your turn. Don't fall for it. “Start preparing for the role you want…think like that person now. Move like that person now.”

Stumpf finished his talk with a single question: “Who in this room is a leader?”

Every hand went up like a shot – mine included.

His message of consistency left a lasting impression on both the audience and me.

Don’t search for hacks or shortcuts.

Create a blueprint rooted in discipline – and become the example.

Set the standard, then stick to it.

Don’t flinch when it’s uncomfortable. And never ask others to follow a path you aren’t walking yourself.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Mindset