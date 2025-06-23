Derek Woodske on Optimizing Performance: Mastering the Micro to Win the Macro
World-renowned performance coach and global educator, Derek Woodske, delivered a powerful message that cut straight through the noise: success happens in the smallest moments.
With decades of experience in sport, Woodske has seen firsthand how the top 1% separates themselves not just by genetics or opportunity, but by how they treat every single hour of their training.
“In a world of fractions of a second…the difference between winning and watching happens at the micro level.”
Woodske’s message was clear: while long-term programming and vision are essential, it’s the daily execution – the hour in front of you – that truly determines outcomes. Drawing from his own journey as a record-breaking Canadian athlete and professional coach in both the NFL and NCAA, Woodske emphasized the necessity of both strategic planning and present-moment mastery.
“You can map out your quadrennial cycles. You can write the best macro and mesocycles in the world…but the only thing you can control with 100% certainty is the time you have right now.”
For athletes and coaches alike, it’s a wake-up call. Stop obsessing over outcome. Start mastering process.
Woodske’s own story brings this philosophy to life. In 1999, he was preparing for the 2000 Olympics – until an injury left him bedridden for six months. His grand vision was temporarily erased, replaced by the mundane and often demoralizing grind of rehab. But even then, Woodske understood: the key to recovery and performance wasn’t in looking ahead, it was in showing up fully to each hour of rehab.
That shift in mindset – from forecasting outcomes to owning the now – became the foundation of his holistic approach to coaching. Woodske combines high-level strength and conditioning with the interpersonal tools of a trained therapist. The result is a system that respects both physiology and psychology, built around maximizing every opportunity to improve – even if that opportunity lasts only 60 minutes.
“You can’t predict everything…you can’t avoid setbacks. But if you learn to optimize the hour, you’ll always be moving forward.”
In a field often dominated by tricks and over-complication, Woodske’s message was razor-sharp.
Performance doesn’t need to be glamorous – it needs to be consistent. It needs to be deliberate.
Whether you are coaching world-class athletes or just trying to better yourself, Derek's message was simple: you win in the hour.