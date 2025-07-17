Glen Powell on Making Top Gun: Maverick: A Pro-American, Cinematic Masterpiece Alongside Tom Cruise
Glen Powell on Creating a Masterpiece with Top Gun: Maverick
When Glen Powell signed on for Top Gun: Maverick, he knew he was stepping into the cockpit of cinematic history. The stakes were sky-high: The original Top Gun is a cultural phenomenon and one of the most beloved films of all time. The sequel had to honor that legacy while forging new ground. For Powell and the rest of the cast and crew, that challenge wasn’t a weight—it was a mission.
"Top Gun's one of my favorite movies of all time," Powell says. "The target was so small, and the expectations were massive. Working with Tom Cruise, who's a hero of mine, showed me just how much goes into making a movie like this. He puts everything into every moment. His attention to detail and his commitment to entertaining the audience are unmatched."
For Powell, the experience wasn’t just about acting—it was about immersion. The cast trained with Navy pilots, experiencing firsthand the intensity and precision required for aerial combat. Powell vividly recalls the camaraderie that formed as the cast pushed their physical and mental limits to bring realism to the screen.
"You’re making this movie with the Navy, with Tom [Cruise], with Joe [Kosinski, the director]. It’s all hands on deck to make sure this thing is the coolest movie ever," Powell explains. "Everyone cared deeply about getting it right."
That meticulous preparation and all-in commitment paid off. Top Gun: Maverick soared past expectations, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in recent memory. Audiences and critics alike lauded its thrilling aerial sequences, heartfelt storytelling, and nods to nostalgia while standing as a film that could easily hold its own.
"It’s been incredible to see how people responded," Powell says. "The amount of people I’ve heard who have seen it five, six, seven, eight times—it’s mind-blowing. My parents have seen it 18 times now!"
A Lesson in Dedication
The success of Top Gun: Maverick is no accident. Powell attributes the film's impact to the uncompromising standards set by Cruise, whose approach to filmmaking is both legendary and infectious. Cruise’s passion pushed everyone involved to deliver their absolute best.
"Tom cares so much about the audience and about creating something extraordinary," Powell shares. "Watching how he puts together a movie is like a masterclass in excellence. He doesn’t cut corners. He inspires you to go all in."
That mindset of relentless commitment extended to the entire team, from Kosinski’s visionary direction to the Navy’s invaluable partnership. Together, they crafted not just a film but an experience that resonates deeply with audiences.
A Legacy That Soars
For Powell, being part of Top Gun: Maverick is more than a career milestone; it’s a legacy. The film isn’t just a box office juggernaut—it’s a testament to what can be achieved when passion, discipline, and teamwork align. Powell’s pride in the project is palpable, as is his gratitude for the audience’s response.
"After all that hard work and patience waiting to release it, it’s amazing to feel like it was all worth it," Powell says.
Top Gun: Maverick isn't just a sequel—it's a love letter to every American, a celebration of excellence, and proof that cinematic magic still exists. For Powell and everyone involved, it was a mission accomplished—and then some.
And as Powell’s parents (and countless fans) would attest, once isn’t enough.