How TCU’s Coach Kazadi Builds Champions from the Inside Out
In the ever-evolving landscape of college athletics, the role of a strength and conditioning coach has grown far beyond barbells and gassers. My friend and former coach, Kaz Kazadi from TCU, embodies this evolution – transforming training sessions into platforms for mental strength, emotional intelligence, and long-term athletic growth.
In this episode of Power Athlete Radio, I went on location to TCU to interview Kaz on how he prepares his athletes for greatness.
When I asked about the essence of his job, Kazadi doesn’t miss a beat: “Alignment, assignment, technique.” But for him, those terms go far beyond physical execution. His goal isn’t just to produce stronger athletes – it’s to create fully aligned individuals who can translate weight room discipline to game day excellence.
“You’ve got to get them to tie together the two environments,” Kazadi explains. “What you do in the weight room must transition to the field. How we interact here needs to transition to how they interact with their coaches and teammates. And all of that needs to prepare them for Saturday.”
Kazadi describes a “pyramid” approach – a philosophical system he uses to build not just performance, but character. At the base of that pyramid is purpose.
“Start with why,” he says. “Why is that drill on the template? Why is that run programmed? Why are we recruiting that kid? The answer has to be more than just surface-level. You’ve got to know the reason, the purpose, the motivation.”
Layered on top of that foundation is confidence, something Kazadi sees as sacred. “Everything you say, everything you do, must build confidence. If it doesn’t, you’re wrong. You can’t strip a young man’s confidence and then say you’re making him tough.”
This philosophy involves creating relationships – it’s about building trust. “You’ve got to improve their confidence in themselves, their faith in the program, and their trust in each other. That’s how you build a team.”
As the pyramid continues to rise, Kazadi emphasizes focus, emotional stability, and the willingness to embrace discomfort. It’s this mindset that separates average from the professionals with roots in professional boxing and Sugar Ray Leonard.
“He’d go into the deepest ocean, barely able to breathe, and just train at a high level. You could tell the best fighters wanted to fight two weeks before they ever stepped in the ring.”
That mentality – the confidence of a champion who knows the outcome before the bell even rings is what Kazadi wants for his athletes.
“If I’ve done my job, they step onto the field knowing their preparation guarantees their success…it’s like Rocky III. You’ve got the eye of the tiger.”
In an era where college sports are shaped as much by NIL deals and booster-backed contracts as by performance, the pressure on athletes has never been greater. Amid the noise, Kazadi’s approach stands out. His training isn’t just physical – it’s cultural, emotional, and deeply rooted in human development.
Because the measure of success is not wins and loses but who can lead the longest and make the greatest impact.