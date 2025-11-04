Marcus Filly Says CrossFit Is "Slow" Compared to Grid League—and His Body Paid the Price

CrossFit Is a Pacing Sport – Grid League Was a Sprint: Marcus Filly Breaks It Down

When most people think of CrossFit, they picture relentless intensity –heavy barbells, never-ending metcons, and shirtless athletes redlining for time.

But according to Marcus Filly, one of the sport's more thoughtful athletes, CrossFit was never about going all-out from start to finish. It was a pacing sport, built on aerobic capacity, consistency, and strategy.

On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Filly explained how the chaos of CrossFit masked its underlying rhythm, and why Grid League, by contrast, was an all-out assault on the nervous system.

"People thought we were going fast," Filly said. "But CrossFit was slow—paced, aerobic. Grid was a max-effort sprint, every time."

Grid League vs CrossFit: One Destroyed His Body

Filly's comparison isn't just theory; it's rooted in lived experience. The dude lived it every day, competing at the highest level of CrossFit and at the Grid League. He admits that CrossFit challenged his engine and strength, but Grid League...that wrecked his body in ways he'd never experienced before.

He described nights after Grid matches where he couldn't sleep, lying in bed with full-body throbbing, his hands numb, his nervous system fried.

One season condensed into a brutal three-week span in Provo, Utah, with six matches packed into 18 days. No recovery. No reprieve.

Marcus's tipping point was the championship match, where he was forced to hit touch-and-go jerks at 285 lbs – eight reps, under the lights, on a body already pushed past its limit. The aftermath: months of chronic pain, wrecked joints, and the hard realization that something had to change.

Training Smarter

That experience shifted everything. When Filly stepped away from competition, he knew he needed a new approach, one that honored the performance mindset while prioritizing long-term well-being. He went back to basics: bodybuilding-style training, movement quality, mobility work, and targeted accessory work that supported his joints rather than sabotaging them.

The result was Functional Bodybuilding. A style built to keep athletes strong, functional, and recovered, without giving up intensity or results.

Keep Moving, Not Break Down

Filly's evolution mirrors that of thousands of athletes. They love to train hard, but they also want to train forever.

Sustainable intensity is the new black or the new PR. I have preached at Power Athlete for close to two decades: the athlete who can train with the most incredible relative intensity over the most extended period of time is the one who meets their goal and attains success. Glad to see Marcus has come to the same conclusion.

Train smart. Recover hard. Stay in the game.

Recommended Articles