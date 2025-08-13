New Study: Testosterone Makes Men More Honest, Less Performative Under Pressure
Beyond the "Aggression Hormone" Stereotype
We've long talked about testosterone like it's rocket fuel for the ego—aggression, dominance, risk-taking, all that. But a new study suggests it might do something way more nuanced: help men care less about how they're perceived and more about doing what they believe is right.
Testosterone vs. Niceness
In a 2023 study published in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers from the University of Vienna and the University of Amsterdam explored how testosterone influences prosocial behavior—basically, doing good for others, especially when someone's watching. What they found was that testosterone did not make men less kind or helpful. It made them less strategic about appearing kind or useful when it wasn't truly aligned with their values. In other words, it cut through the performative stuff.
The researchers gave 192 healthy male participants either a dose of testosterone (150 mg) or a placebo, then had them perform tasks that measured self-interest vs. prosocial decision-making, both alone and while being watched. Here's the key line from the paper:
"Exogenous testosterone fully eliminated strategic (i.e., feigned) prosociality and thus decreased submission to audience expectations."
Consistency Over Compliance
Testosterone didn't make men act like jerks. It just made them stop acting "good" for show. When they were being watched, the placebo group made more prosocial choices—classic social signaling. The testosterone group didn't change their behavior based on whether anyone was watching. They stuck to their internal compass, for better or worse.
What This Means for Athletes
This has enormous implications, especially for athletes who live under the microscope. We train in public. We compete in public. We're constantly managing image and perception—sometimes even more than performance. But this research suggests testosterone might help athletes cut through the noise. Not to become less cooperative or team-minded, but to become more consistent, less driven by external validation.
Rethinking the Role of Testosterone
This also adds nuance to the testosterone conversation in sports. Too often, it's treated like a simple "more = more aggression" equation. But what this study shows is that testosterone may fine-tune motivation, not by making you a lone wolf, but by making you a more internally consistent one.
Authenticity Over Optics
In a sports culture that rewards image management, curated personalities, and performative leadership, something is refreshing—even a little rebellious—about an athlete who does what they believe is right, regardless of who's watching.
And if that's one of the underrated effects of testosterone? Maybe it's time we rethink the hormone's role not just in physiology, but in psychology too.