Everyday Athlete On SI

NFL Veteran Exposes the Hidden Edge: Breathwork & Mental Mastery for Athletes

Unlock the mental performance secrets Brian Peters discovered after leaving the NFL. Learn how breathwork and awareness can transform your edge, on and off the field. Subscribe now and tap into elite-level mindset training.

John Welbourn

NFL Veteran Exposes the Hidden Edge: Breathwork & Mental Mastery for Athletes
NFL Veteran Exposes the Hidden Edge: Breathwork & Mental Mastery for Athletes / Power Athlete

Brian Peters made a name for himself running downhill, smashing heads as a linebacker and special-teams player in the NFL by battling through with grit, discipline, and resilience. But since hanging up his cleats, Peters has stepped into a different arena – one that's less about brute force and more about stillness, awareness, and control. In a conversation on Power Athlete Radio, Peters opened up about his transition from NFL to breathwork practitioner and mindfulness coach – and why he believes the real modern competition isn't happening on the field anymore.

"The more you hold on to these identities," Peters shared, "the more stress you have." For many athletes, this hits home. The persona – the player, the performer, the product – can become a weight. Peters described his post-career transformation as one rooted in shedding that attachment and tuning into a deeper sense of self.

At the center of this transformation is breath – the overlooked function that's become a powerful tool for performance.

"Breath was the switch for me," he said. "Once I trained it, I could hear the difference – I could hear weakness when someone was mouth breathing. I could hear when I was winning, just by being in control of my breath." For Peters, breathwork became more than a recovery tool or a mental reset – it became an edge. The same edge he once found in film rooms and weight rooms, he now finds in quiet awareness and nervous system mastery.

Influenced by thinkers like Naval Ravikant, Peters frames this work as part of a larger cultural battle: "It's the exercising, reading, moving, meditating humans versus the lazy population – the billions being manipulated by the algorithms keeping us in our chairs and on our phones." To him, cultivating breath and mindfulness isn't just self-care; it's a form of resistance, a way to take agency back in a distracted, overstimulated world.

For current athletes, Peters offers more than inspiration – he provides a blueprint. One rooted not in gimmicks or trends, but in physiology, awareness, and intentional living. "Life starts with awareness," he said. "Awareness of who you are, what you're doing, how you're moving, and how you're breathing."

From tackles to tranquility, Brian Peters is rewriting the narrative on what peak performance and a fulfilling post-career life look like.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Mindset