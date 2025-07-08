The Hidden Cost of Elite Strength: Lessons from Matt Wenning
Few names resonate in powerlifting circles like Matt Wenning. With over 20 years of elite competition experience, multiple all-time world records, and a coaching resume that spans tactical athletes, professional sports, and world record powerlifting, Wenning has long been recognized for intelligent intensity. On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had the three-time world champion lift the curtain on a far more personal battle: his struggle with kidney disease and the introspection that followed a career built on relentless physicality.
What makes Wenning's story so compelling isn't just the records or his Westside Barbell lineage – it's how he approached performance with precision from Jump Street.
"I was one of the few at Westside that followed everything under a doctor's supervision."
After transitioning from collegiate drug-tested lifting to enhanced competition, he remained hyper-focused on blood work, hormone levels, and recovery metrics – a strategy that may have bought him time when his kidneys began to fail.
The warning sign came after a brutal 24-rep squat challenge in 2022. "I just didn't feel right," Wenning recalled. "That flu-like feeling never went away." While an initial checkup showed nothing unusual, a deeper dive – prompted by celebrity trainer Don Saladino and Dr. Dwayne Jackson – revealed stage 3 kidney disease. Despite near-perfect testosterone markers and stable blood pressure, his kidney function (measured by eGFR) was silently declining.
The diagnosis hit hard. "I'd outlasted three generations of lifters," Wenning said. "I trained smart, ate clean for 300 pounds, and avoided injuries. I wasn't supposed to be the guy with organ failure."
Enter stem cell therapy. In 2023, Wenning traveled to Cabo and Toronto to work with a friend of mine and Power Athlete Radio alum, Dr Adeel Khan, for MU (Muse) stem cell therapy – a cutting-edge approach aimed at repairing the damage. While the treatment didn't reverse the disease, it likely halted its progression. "It didn't make things perfect," he admitted, "but my blood markers improved. It gave me a second shot at managing it the right way."
Wenning's story is a sobering reminder that even the most data-driven training has its limits without proactive health surveillance. His commitment to getting blood work every three months now serves as both caution and protocol for lifters and athletes alike.
Still squatting over 700 at age 45 – now at a leaner 239 pounds – Wenning remains a force, but his mindset has evolved. No longer chasing world records, he's focused on educating others through coaching, writing, and his upcoming book with Human Kinetics, a deep dive into strength science backed by 1,200 references and 30 years of hard-earned wisdom.
Wenning also addressed the myths around his Westside Barbell tenure, pushing back on the stereotype that it was all drugs and chaos. "We weren't just blasting gear," he stated. "We trained smarter. We used chains and bands better than anyone. But the gear, the blood pressure, the constant maxing out – it all adds up."
Today, Wenning's legacy is pivoting from personal records to collective longevity. "People need to understand training isn't just about performance – it's about sustainability," he said. "If you're not monitoring what's going on inside your body, you're flying blind."
Wenning's message is clear: Train smart. Test often. And realize that the accurate measure of strength may be knowing when to pull back.