The Most Underrated Fix for Sleep and Stress, According to a SEAL Physician

Stress: The Real Silent Killer

Sooner or later, I think we’re going to recognize stress as the underlying driver of most chronic disease. From cancer to cardiovascular decline, high stress hormones wear down your body at the cellular level. They disrupt hormone production, impair immune function, interfere with metabolism, and accelerate aging.



Here’s the kicker: the number one reason your stress hormones are too high is sleep deprivation. The number one reason you aren’t sleeping well? You’re stressed.



It’s a vicious loop - and one we have to break.



I see it every day in my practice. People living in fight-or-flight mode 24/7. Wired but exhausted. Tired but unable to fall asleep. They aren’t just overstimulated. They’re trapped in their own heads.

Why the Present Moment Is the Only Way Out

One of the fastest ways to lower stress hormones is also one of the most underrated: mindfulness.



Now, I know what you might be thinking. Meditation? Breathing exercises? Sounds a little soft, especially if you’re used to high-stakes environments. That was the mindset many of the Navy SEALs had when they first stepped into my clinic - back when I served as the physician for the West Coast SEAL teams.



So I didn’t frame it as mindfulness or meditation. Instead, I gave them a simple weekly challenge.



• Week one: Use your non-dominant hand for everyday tasks like brushing your teeth or opening doors.

• Week two: Pay attention to how you stand. Are you more on your heels or the balls of your feet? When you walk, what hits first - heel or toe?



Each week, I’d give them another layer of awareness to track. Then I’d ask them to journal their observations. Six weeks later, I’d tell them what they had actually been doing: mindfulness training.



Why does it work? Because if you’re focused on what you’re doing right now, you can’t be ruminating about the past or obsessing over the future. Rumination fuels depression. Obsession fuels anxiety. Presence brings relief.

What Mindfulness Actually Does to Your Body

This isn’t just theory. There’s hard science behind it.



When you consistently practice mindfulness - whether that’s through breathwork, body awareness, or movement-based focus - you lower sympathetic nervous system tone. That means less adrenaline, lower cortisol, and more access to parasympathetic pathways: rest, digestion, recovery.



This shift doesn’t just make you feel calmer. It helps regulate your hormones, improve your digestion, reduce systemic inflammation, and create the conditions for high-quality sleep.



Put another way: mindfulness helps restore biological balance.

Not Woo-Woo - Just Necessary

Every high-level performer I’ve worked with - from special operators to world-class athletes - has some version of a mindfulness practice. Not because it’s trendy, but because it’s effective. You can’t perform at your best if you’re not present.



Being present also makes you more authentic. More in tune with your own body. Less likely to get thrown off by other people’s energy or emotions. It builds resilience not just physically, but emotionally.

A Path to Better Sleep - and a Better Life

One of the most powerful applications of mindfulness is sleep.



When you become aware of your body and breath - especially in the hour before bed - you signal to your nervous system that it’s safe to relax. Your heart rate slows. Your thoughts settle. Your body enters a state where sleep isn’t forced - it’s allowed.



That shift might just save your life. Because when stress hormones stay elevated for too long, they don’t just ruin your sleep. They lay the groundwork for disease.



Mindfulness isn’t a luxury. It’s a biological reset. One that starts with paying attention to what’s happening now.



The good news? You don’t need to sit on a cushion to get started. Just try brushing your teeth with the other hand.



That’s where it begins.

