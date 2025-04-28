Everyday Athlete On SI

The Power of the Beginner’s Mindset: Lessons from Unfear

Discover the power of a beginner’s mindset and learn how to turn fear into growth with insights from Unfear. Embrace challenges, unlock resilience, and fuel your personal and professional journey forward.

John Welbourn

In my conversation with Mark Minukas, co-author of “Unfear”, we dove deep into the idea of embracing discomfort and actively seeking situations where we’re beginners. It’s a concept I personally believe in and try to live by - what I call the “white belt mindset.” This approach isn’t about staying comfortable or protecting your ego; it’s about putting yourself in situations where you don’t know it all, where failure is likely, and where growth is guaranteed.

I shared with Mark how I’m constantly looking for ways to put myself at a disadvantage, whether it's through a new skill, sport, or any area where I feel like a complete beginner. The goal? To remind myself that everyone starts somewhere, and sucking at something is just part of the journey. This is something I talk about often with my daughters, who, like most people, can be nervous about starting something new. The hesitation usually boils down to the fear of not being good right away. But as I told them, and as I firmly believe, everyone sucks at the beginning. That’s the whole point of being a beginner.

I gave Mark an example from my daughter’s recent experience with a new basketball team. She was nervous, didn’t know anyone, and felt completely out of her element. I could see her anxiety building as we sat in the car before practice. So, I suggested we head in early and start shooting baskets, letting her settle in at her own pace. Eventually, the coach and other girls showed up, and within minutes, that nervousness melted away. By the end of practice, she was feeling fine.

On the drive home, she asked me, “How come you weren’t more nervous?” My response was straightforward: “Because I’ve done this a lot.” For me, putting myself in unfamiliar situations has become second nature. I know that initial fear and discomfort are only temporary. The real growth happens when you push through that first awkward day, and the next time, you’re already a little better. 

This mindset is central to Mark’s book, “Unfear”, where he and his co-author challenge us to see fear as something that can propel us forward, rather than hold us back. It’s about rethinking our relationship with fear - not as an enemy to be avoided, but as a guide that signals growth and opportunity. Instead of letting fear stop us, we can choose to engage with it, understanding that every stumble and every awkward moment is part of becoming stronger, wiser, and more resilient.

Adopting a white belt mentality isn’t about rejecting expertise or never aiming for mastery. It’s about realizing that real growth often happens when we’re willing to start at square one. Whether you’re trying a new workout, learning a skill, or navigating a personal challenge, this approach teaches resilience. It’s about leaning into the discomfort, understanding that each step forward, even a shaky one, builds experience and confidence.

In a culture that tends to celebrate expertise and perfection, this conversation with Mark was a reminder of the power of humility and adaptability. By embracing the mindset of a beginner, we open ourselves up to new experiences, unlock hidden potential, and discover a strength that comes from constantly evolving. So, when faced with something unfamiliar or intimidating, consider leaning into it. The only way out of that discomfort is through it, growth lies on the other side.

John Welbourn
